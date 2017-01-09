Anquan Boldin sounds like he’ll return for a 15th NFL season

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 10:58 AM EST

When the subject of playing in 2017 came up during the regular season, Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin said he wouldn’t be thinking about those plans until the year came to an end.

The Lions’ season ended in Seattle on Sunday night with Boldin contributing two catches for 24 yards and two 15-yard penalties that he said he disagreed with after the loss. He also said that he still has a desire to play football when asked if he was going to return for his 15th season in the league.

“I haven’t sat down with my family yet, but there’s still a passion that runs in me for football,” Boldin said after the game, via MLive.com.

Boldin isn’t stretching fields as a wideout and averaged under nine yards a catch, but he caught over 70 percent of the passes thrown in his direction and led the Lions with eight touchdown catches. He also converted 20 third down catches into first downs, making him the kind of reliable target that should leave the door open for a return in Detroit or a job elsewhere if the Lions opt to move in another direction.