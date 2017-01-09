 Skip to content

Ben Roethlisberger: I aggravated an old foot injury, but it’s fine

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2017, 3:07 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’ll be find despite suffering a minor injury late in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

Roethlisberger told Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had an MRI today and it confirmed that he’ll be fine for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“It showed I aggravated an old foot fracture but nothing severe. I should be good to go,” Roethlisberger said.

Although the medical staff asked Roethlisberger to put on a protective boot after the game as a precaution, he said he’s now out of the boot.

So the Steelers dodged a bullet with the injury, which happened late in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. It’s surprising that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin still had Roethlisberger in the game, throwing passes to Antonio Brown and handing off to Le’Veon Bell, when the game had already been decided and an injury to a key player could have been devastating. But it turns out that Roethlisberger is OK.

7 Responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: I aggravated an old foot injury, but it’s fine”
  1. peytonwantsaflag says: Jan 9, 2017 3:11 PM

    Bull, I guarantee that boot was sitting in his locker before the game even started.

  2. magnumpimustache says: Jan 9, 2017 3:13 PM

    What a drama queen

  3. tavisteelersfan says: Jan 9, 2017 3:15 PM

    Guy got dinged playing football.

    Whodathunkit

  4. streetyson says: Jan 9, 2017 3:15 PM

    Like he would admit it if he wasn’t fine… But yesterday it was his ankle that was aggravated and today it’s apparently an old fracture in his foot.

    He did seem to hurt his throwing arm/shoulder right at the end of the game when he threw an INT, but maybe that was acting to cover the bad throw? Because no mention of it today.

  5. justafanofnfl says: Jan 9, 2017 3:16 PM

    I was a very attractive fashion accessory.

  6. tajuara says: Jan 9, 2017 3:17 PM

    LOL, yeah yeah, we know that you are tough Big Ben.

  7. tylawspick6 says: Jan 9, 2017 3:17 PM

    the time has come to bury the arrogant and overrated
    steelers

  8. holidlove says: Jan 9, 2017 3:19 PM

    Sure, Ben. Must’ve been from the time when his foot was amputated and he “played through it” without the coaches knowing…

  9. draculalambert says: Jan 9, 2017 3:19 PM

    Todd Haley made the call. And now we know why his phone isn’t ringing.

