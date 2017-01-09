Ben Roethlisberger: I aggravated an old foot injury, but it’s fine

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’ll be find despite suffering a minor injury late in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.
Roethlisberger told Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had an MRI today and it confirmed that he’ll be fine for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.
“It showed I aggravated an old foot fracture but nothing severe. I should be good to go,” Roethlisberger said.
Although the medical staff asked Roethlisberger to put on a protective boot after the game as a precaution, he said he’s now out of the boot.
So the Steelers dodged a bullet with the injury, which happened late in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. It’s surprising that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin still had Roethlisberger in the game, throwing passes to Antonio Brown and handing off to Le’Veon Bell, when the game had already been decided and an injury to a key player could have been devastating. But it turns out that Roethlisberger is OK.
