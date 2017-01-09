Bill O’Brien says he won’t use betting line as motivation

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 5:58 PM EST

Once it was known that the Texans would be returning to New England for the divisional round of the playoffs, the Patriots became an immediate 16-point favorite. It’s a rare postseason margin of that magnitude, and it becomes obvious fodder for motivation for the visiting team.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien claims he won’t be banging that drum.

“What does that matter?” O’Brien told reporters on Monday. “You know what I mean? What does that matter? The only thing that matters is what takes place in between the lines on Saturday night. No, I don’t really go too much to the Vegas betting line. I don’t think that would be really a good motivation tool this week.”

O’Brien expressed similar views on the historical difficulties teams have faced when playing the Patriots in their own stadium.

“Our players are going to walk in here tomorrow with the mindset that they have earned the right to be here and that they are looking forward to the challenge,” O’Brien said. “That we are going to go up there — first, before we go up there, we are going to have a great week of practice. We are going to focus on what we need to do to learn the game plan, to execute the game plan in practice and then go up there and play aggressively and play to win. That’s what we are going to do. We aren’t going to talk about what went on in the past 2001, 2004, ’03, ’09, ’10, ’11. Doesn’t matter as it relates to Saturday night. None of that matters. The only thing that matters is how each team prepares this week in preparation for the game Saturday night.”

He’s right, but it’s impossible as a practical matter to get the players not to notice the 16-point spread and not to at least consider the struggles that the Texans have had with the Patriots. From losing 27-0 in New England to the #Tommy-less Patriots in Week Three to losing 41-28 in the playoffs four years ago to only beating the Patriots once in seven tries, the Patriots have owned the Texans and it would be foolish to not acknowledge that.