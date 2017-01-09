C.J. Prosise will practice this week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 1:24 PM EST

Running back Thomas Rawls turned in a very strong performance for the Seahawks against the Lions on Saturday, running 27 times for 161 yards and a touchdown in a 26-6 victory.

It looks like there’s a good chance that he’ll get some company from C.J. Prosise for the team’s next game. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Monday that Prosise will practice with the team on Tuesday as they start on-field work ahead of Saturday’s game in Atlanta.

Prosise has been out with a fractured scapula since Week 11 and missed 10 games overall during his rookie season due to injuries. That was an issue across the board for Seattle backs in 2016, but Rawls appears to be in fine form and Prosise’s limited appearances showed that he can make plays as a receiving option out of the backfield.

Carroll also said that fullback Marcel Reece’s outlook for this week is uncertain after his foot was stepped on against the Lions. Reece played almost half the snaps against the Lions in a sharp rise from the four weeks he spent with the team in the regular season.