Chargers’ decision coming this week

It’s been eight days since the Chargers finished their season, and in only six days their window for moving to L.A. closes, permanently. Here’s a look at what to expect between now and January 15.
A decision between San Diego and Los Angeles most likely will be made by Sunday. The team, per a source with knowledge of the situation, doesn’t plan to request an extension of the deadline. Implicit in that phrasing is the possibility that an extension will be offered (and accepted) and/or that the team’s plan will change.
The January 11 joint meeting of the finance and stadium committee has no relevance to the Chargers. That meeting will focus on the Raiders and a possible move to Las Vegas; indeed, the Chargers won’t even be attending.
The current gap between the NFL and team contribution to a new San Diego stadium and the cost of a new San Diego stadium is $550 million, not $175 million. Getting the gap to $175 million happens only if $375 million is generated from the city and county. The city contribution would require a public vote (and a 50-percent majority), and the county contribution would require approval from the California Legislature and the endorsement of Governor Jerry Brown.
Meanwhile, the NFL is reluctant to bridge all or part of the $375 million gap due to concerns about the precedent it would set for future owners who hope to build or renovate stadiums with public assistance. The bulk of the owners believe that the Chargers have a viable option to share a stadium in L.A., and that they should take it.
The only owner who may disagree is Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who could in theory help bridge the gap with a payment that would ensure he keeps the L.A. market to himself.
While it remains possible that, for example, Kroenke could conditionally commit to the $175 million while the $375 million in public money is pursued with a corresponding delay in the Chargers’ window to move to L.A., the uncertainty has significantly impacted the team’s revenue streams in San Diego, with a 14.6-percent drop in attendance from 2015 to 2016 and possibly more reductions to come as the Chargers kick the can for another year or two before hitting the road.
It’s possible, then, that the Chargers will simply decide to stay put with no stadium solution. affirmatively slamming the door on a move to L.A. in order to rebuild the San Diego fan base and hoping that a stadium solution will emerge. At a minimum, however, the Chargers should try to get some sort of a payment from the Rams in exchange for eliminating the Chargers from the L.A. equation.
In the end, Kroenke’s willingness to write the Chargers a check may hinge on the question of whether the Raiders will not then take advantage of their option to move to L.A., which will arise as of January 16.
To summarize, the complex, high-stakes game of chess, checkers, and chicken continues — and it’s all necessarily coming to a head very, very soon.
April 15th is not the real deadline. April 15th is the deadline for requesting a 1 year extension of the Chargers L.A option.
Relocate every team to LA and rename it the LAFL.
NFL just needs to kick in the money for the Chargers to stay put in San Diego. Then they need to start a fund and divert some of their revenues each year into that pot to fund future stadium projects as they arise.
I would love to see the Chargers stay in SD and the Raiders move in with the Rams. That would be sweet revenge on the NFL.
After losing to the Browns, I’m surprised the city of San Diego would even want them to stay.
Los Angeles failed fro Raiders once, history will repeat itself. Just wish the amount of energy in getting sponsors and a stadium in the bay was apparent as the vegas energy
Los Angeles failed for Raiders once, history will repeat itself. Just wish the amount of energy in getting sponsors and a stadium in the bay was apparent as the vegas energy
Can’t wait
The league makes over 10 billion a year from its normal operations.
Now it makes billions more from its shadow ownership of the daily fantasy gambling sites.
Yet that isn’t enough to satisfy the greed of these scumbags.
Kraft showed the model. Finance a cost effective stadium with your own money. Gillette cost around 325 million and is a fine building. The state only kicked in 50 million to improve the local road system which desperately needed it.
Kraft then built Patriot Place around the stadium, with its stores, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, nightclub and Patriot HOF to generate further revenue.
They have around 20-25 Revolution games a year with the MLS team they also own.
Krafts get all the revenue from the games, concerts, Rev games and Patriot Place. This is the way to do things not trying to steal billion dollar palaces from the taxpayers that will never come close to generating that much in revenue for the city that coughs up the money.
It’s not complex at all – stadiums are worth building and renovating and that fact makes asking for public money all the more foolish. The league and the Chargers are kidding themselves – they need to spend money they have to renovate Qualcomm Stadium and forget about Los Angeles, which is NOT embracing having the Rams
GO, CHARGES, GO!!!!!!!!!!!!