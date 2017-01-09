Chiefs say Justin Houston, Spencer Ware back this week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 1:39 PM EST

The Chiefs closed out the regular season without having linebacker Justin Houston or running back Spencer Ware on the field because of injuries, but the week off that came with the AFC West title and No. 2 seed in the conference has treated them well.

Coach Andy Reid gave an update on the team’s injured players when he spoke to reporters on Monday, which turned out to be a pretty brief one because the news was all good.

“Everybody that was banged up is good to go,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Ware missed Week 17 with injured ribs in what Reid said was a cautious move designed to make sure that Ware would be ready for the team’s first postseason outing. Houston missed the final two games with swelling in his knee, which caused a bit more concern given his offseason knee surgery and slip in production in the playoffs due to injury last year.

Having him off the edge to harass Ben Roethlisberger will be vital to Kansas City’s chances of slowing the Steelers offense on Sunday, so Reid’s update was a welcome way to kick off the week.