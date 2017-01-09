Coaches from wild-card winners can be interviewed this week

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 11:11 AM EST

Last week, assistant coaches from teams that secured byes were permitted to be interviewed. This week, assistant coaches from wild-card winners can be interviewed. (Obviously, assistant coaches from wild-card losers also can be interviewed, for obvious reasons.)

After the divisional round of the playoffs, the process ends for a full week. Thus, if the Rams will indeed be interviewing Texans linebacker coach Mike Vrabel after their game against the Patriots, it will happen only if the Texans lose to the Patriots on Saturday night (OK, “when” not “if”), unless the interview occurs before the divisional round ends on Sunday evening.

The window for interviewing candidates then opens again after the conference title games. At that time, only coaches who were previously interviewed can be interviewed a second time during the dead week before the Super Bowl. As of the Sunday before the Super Bowl, no further interviews are permitted.