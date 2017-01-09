Manning on Beckham: You do things, you have to back it up

When Giants quarterback Eli Manning was asked about his receivers taking a trip to Miami last week, he responded with one-liners about their lack of shirts and his absence from the party on the boat.
Manning took a different track on Monday when it came to discussing Beckham’s dud of a game against the Packers. Manning made it clear that he doesn’t see a connection between fun on the high seas and Sunday’s performance, but added that Beckham and other Giants players new to the postseason can learn something from the experience.
“You’ve got to learn that the perception of things makes it different,” Manning said, via the New York Daily News. “You do things, you’ve got to back it up. And I don’t think it had an impact on the game. I thought we had a great week of practice. Guys were making plays and running around and intense and focused and everything [was] good. Unfortunately we just didn’t have it yesterday.”
It’s not the first time that Manning has found himself discussing Beckham’s behavior on or off the field and said Monday that he doesn’t “have concerns” about the receiver’s maturity. He did suggest that Beckham might have put too much pressure on himself to put up a huge game and that going through it for the first time should show the wideout he “can’t make it bigger than what it is.”
Anyone who watched the Giants offense scuffle about this season when Beckham wasn’t busting defenses could understand how he might feel pressure to come up with big plays that didn’t make the trip to Green Bay.
What we learned yesterday is that Rodgers-Cromartie is the Giants MVP and it isn’t even close.
And that is the extent that Eli will ever throw a teammate under the bus.
It has always been a non story trying to get him to do so.
Manning can say this, he actually played very well. OBJ was not the only receiver dropping passes. Cruz had a bad drop so did no. 87 who’s name I cannot recall. Someone tally the total number of key drops (1st down or TD passes). I saw several. Factor or not–the story was a distraction, which is exactly why you dont have players from other teams doing stupid things like this at a time like this. Blame the media, but since you court the media (like OBJ does) you have to realize the game is played both ways, not act like a baby when things go south. He needs to grow up, no signs he has or will, as of yet.
The Giants build these receivers up, and they are not as good as they think. Did the same thing to Cruz. He lost the spotlight to Beckham. Next new receiver it will be the same.
should have said that earlier. the problem isn’t going, it’s the perception that they didn’t care, and it showed.
When I look at OBJ I see a guy with talent like A.J. Green but until he matures he won’t be putting up those numbers. I get that he has passion for the game but he needs to learn how to channel that emotion into the game instead of all the extracurricular stuff–like headbutting the kicking net only to have it headbutt him back.
it didnt have any impact on the game. it was just an excuse Beckham had. the guy just played terribly. the media tries to make fans think that football isnt just a job for these guys.
OBJ is a clown. He needs to mature to take it to the next level.
Imagine if social media had been around in the 70s and 80s and we had gotten a look into the things players do on their days off. Back then players that had fun were characterized as “colorful”.
Where’s the party this week? Anyone that has Bieber in their entourage should be avoided at all costs. Soft and lame.
Why is this even being handled in the press rather than behind closed doors?
Is this the same “Postseason Eli” who is now one-&-done in 4 out of 6 trips to the playoffs? OBJ didn’t excel, but nor did you dude – and two of OBJ’s “drops” were panicky slightly-high throws on your part.
Of course there was a connection.
Claiming that using the time for extra film study, preparation and conserving their energy for practice and the game would not have benefitted them more than putting travel miles on your body and getting drunk is ridiculous.
Just self centered players with no real defense for their partying. After you’re done for the year sure, party your rear ends off. But the week before a playoff game? Nope
When your wearing pregame cheese eating mice cleats your first playoff game it tells me a lot !
The entire Giants offense was MIA yesterday. Football is a physical as well as a mental game. If OBJ caught that TD Giants were up 10-0 and we certainly had a whole different game.
Did not hear much from Eli when OBJ was taking those 6 year slants to the house.
If you take away the Cobb push-off, the Clay strip fumble recovery, and the Rainey brain fart on the return, it’s still a blowout. Sorry folks, the Giants got their lunch money took yesterday afternoon, no matter how you look at it.
The only question that remains is: will OBJ have a TO style meltdown or Moss style meltdown to end his Giants tenure?
But OBJ is the greatest ever because he can catch passes one handed in pre-game wearing Beats!
Beckham had at least 2 drops due to trying to take off before he secured the ball which would lend credence to the ‘making it bigger’ school of thought. The indisputable fact remains; no trip, no trip talk. Beckham is his own distraction
Whether or not the Miami trip affected the game is an unanswerable question, but it’s not the best look. Seems to me it would have been a whole lot smarter to just stay home and rest.
