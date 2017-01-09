Jaguars’ owner says new hires will change, “establish” franchise

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 9, 2017, 7:55 PM EST

The Jaguars have made the hirings of head coach Doug Marrone and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin official, as well as announcing that the contract of general manager Dave Caldwell has been extended.

In a statement, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said these hirings will one day be looked upon as “the moment that inspired and ultimately established the Jacksonville Jaguars as a football team that wins, week to week and season to season.”

Marrone served as the team’s interim coach last month after the firing of Gus Bradley. He and Coughlin will be formally introduced by the team on Thursday.

“I am particularly enthused to introduce Doug Marrone as our new head coach,” the statement by Khan said. “Doug is a strong football man in every respect and offers us qualities that will serve us well in all facets of the team, from the meeting rooms to game day and much more.

“The results will speak for themselves in time, but with Tom coming in to join Dave and Doug, there is no question the Jaguars are a stronger football team today.”

Coughlin was the Jaguars’ head coach from 1995-2002 and interviewed last month for the team’s coaching position. He stepped down last January after 12 years as head coach of the Giants.

“I am honored to welcome Tom Coughlin back to Jacksonville, where winning was customary under his leadership,” Khan said. “I know he expects the same in his return to head our football operations, and that’s good news for us and Jaguars fans everywhere.”