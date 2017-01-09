Jerry Reese: Eli Manning “probably on the back nine”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s 13th season in the NFL ended with Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

The loss came a few days after his 36th birthday and the passage of time has the Giants thinking about the future of the position. General Manager Jerry Reese said on Monday that it is time to work on next steps.

“He’s probably on the back nine, but I don’t think it’s ancient for a quarterback,” Reese said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Eli is 36 and we have started to think about who’s the next quarterback, who’s in line.”

Sunday’s game provided a pretty nice capsule of the way things went offensively for the Giants this season. They had moments early in the game when they moved the ball well, but self-inflicted wounds kept them from scoring touchdowns and the unit’s production slowed to a halt as time passed. There were dropped passes and a Manning fumble to blame along with their season-long inability to run the ball.

Manning’s individual year didn’t play out too differently. He had a handful of strong games, a handful of rough ones and 20 turnovers sprinkled across the regular season, which added up to a drop in production from the last two years for both quarterback and team. Manning’s signed for three more years, so the team will hope that any further decline happens slowly and building up the running game would be a good way to help on that front.