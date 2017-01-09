Jerry Reese: Eli Manning “probably on the back nine”

Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s 13th season in the NFL ended with Sunday’s loss to the Packers.
The loss came a few days after his 36th birthday and the passage of time has the Giants thinking about the future of the position. General Manager Jerry Reese said on Monday that it is time to work on next steps.
“He’s probably on the back nine, but I don’t think it’s ancient for a quarterback,” Reese said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Eli is 36 and we have started to think about who’s the next quarterback, who’s in line.”
Sunday’s game provided a pretty nice capsule of the way things went offensively for the Giants this season. They had moments early in the game when they moved the ball well, but self-inflicted wounds kept them from scoring touchdowns and the unit’s production slowed to a halt as time passed. There were dropped passes and a Manning fumble to blame along with their season-long inability to run the ball.
Manning’s individual year didn’t play out too differently. He had a handful of strong games, a handful of rough ones and 20 turnovers sprinkled across the regular season, which added up to a drop in production from the last two years for both quarterback and team. Manning’s signed for three more years, so the team will hope that any further decline happens slowly and building up the running game would be a good way to help on that front.
He was pretty terrible this year, so they’d better try to find a successor in this next draft so we don’t have Peyton redux again where it was painful to watch every week.
And Jerry Reese should be tending bar at the 19th hole.
Giants fan
He’s only two years older than Aaron Rodgers and one year more than Ben Roethlisberger.
“and 20 turnovers sprinkled across the regular season”
He’s in the TOP 5 for most INT this season, add in 7 more fumbles and yeah he’s showing a decline. Giants better start looking next year for someone to bring in, and get taught up before Eli goes full Jake Delhomme.
I’m a Cowboy fan and say what you want about him but he beat the hated Patsies twice as a double digit underdog as well as ruined their perfect season. Eli’s ok in my book.
The rest of that class as well, Big Ben, and Rivers, are getting up there too. I feel that Big Ben would be the biggest concern. with that launddry list of injuries he has had, and toughed out, he has only played the full regullar season 3 times in his career, but at least 12 in all the others, and that isn’t taking post-season games. I just feel its going to catch up with in the next 2 seasons.
While Manning has started all his games since 05 and Rivers in o6. I also feel that do to their style of play has allowed them to do so and that they would be ale to play longer than Big Ben if they choose to.
I hope he retires immediately. Eli is shot. I don’t want to hear about the O-line. Yes it stinks, but he tosses the ball into the ground two seconds after taking the snap.
It’s clear that Eli isn’t hungry anymore. He also has no zip on the ball. Nothing would make me happier than seeing him focus full time on making non-funny DirecTV commercials.
If not Eli who?
Eli still has some years left. Blaming him is funny. He has always turned the ball over nothing new the last 2 years. Too bad his receivers couldn’t make more plays for him. He should play better and can play better next year
Eli Manning is not elite…
There are worse QBs. But there are a good number better who I’d rather have on my team. He’s “solid” with a penchant for INTs.
Between the two, Peyton a whole lot better.