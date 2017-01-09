Joey Porter hit with five charges, posts $25,000 bond

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 6:29 AM EST

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter scored more charges than the Steelers scored touchdowns yesterday.

Following his arrest last night outside a bar following an altercation with a police officer, the Steelers outside linebackers coach was hit with five charges.

Via Dan Gigler of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Porter was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was released from Allegheny County Jail early this morning after posting a $25,000 bond. His first court hearing is Jan. 19.

Police said they came to the scene outside a bar after a call from a restaurant: “due to an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman.”

Witnesses said Porter was asked to leave the establishment several times and did not.

The Steelers issued the usual “gathering information, no further comment” statement, and haven’t added to it yet. The league will likely begin its own investigation soon as to whether Porter violated the personal conduct policy, which applies to coaches as well as players.