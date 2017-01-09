John Harbaugh says Ravens need to add a running back

The running back position has become a lower personnel priority for many NFL teams in recent years, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh says it’s a high priority in Baltimore this offseason.
“We need another back,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “What type of back that is? I think we’re talking about it. We have a pretty good idea of the type of back we want to add.”
Does that mean the Ravens will use their first-round draft pick, No. 16 overall, on a running back? This year’s draft is expected to be a good one at the position — so good that the top two running backs, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, will likely be off the board before the Ravens pick. Baltimore could use its first-round pick on another running back, like Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey or Texas’s D’Onta Foreman, or could hope to hit on a late-round running back. (One running back we can safely say the Ravens won’t draft, given their history with Ray Rice, is Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon, a talented runner whose draft status is in question because he was caught on video assaulting a woman.)
But whether it’s the draft or free agency, Harbaugh said he and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg are in agreement that last year’s run offense wasn’t good enough.
“Marty believes in running the football, and I believe in running the football,” Harbaugh said. “We have not run the football well enough or enough, really, for the last two years. That has to change.”
And that means that after Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon shared the running duties last year, the Ravens will make a change this year.
This is why I can’t stand him. Apparently he can’t see what he has right in front of him with Dixon. That guy carried piles down the field regularly.
“We have a pretty good idea of the type of back we want to add.”
Hopefully it’s not the Ray Rice type of back.
I’ll LOL if it’s Joe Mixon.
Dixon is a good back and Harbaugh knows that. He also knows he had 3 separate injuries this year and was injured coming out of college. So yes there is a need for another back, especially if they do what they say and run the ball more then 15 times a game next year.
I don’t get it. The Ravens have a perfectly serviceable back in West, and a potential stud in the making with Kenny Dixon. They’ve also got a young, cost-controlled Buck Allen who barely saw the field this past season.
There are many areas of need on this team. I would not consider RB to be one of the main ones by any stretch. I’d rather they focus on a corner and someone fresh that can actually rush the passer! Dumervil is done and likely to be cut, and Suggs’ best days are clearly behind him.
They do need another back.
A quarterback.
Everyone is trying to model their offense after the Cowboys.
They need to beat the other teams to the punch in free agency, and target someone who is capable of knocking out the competition.