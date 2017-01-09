Jordy Nelson has fractured ribs

The Packers have said nothing about the status of wide receiver Jordy Nelson other than that he spent the night in the hospital with a rib injury. Now we know that the injury is to ribs, plural, and they’re broken.
Nelson suffered at least two fractured ribs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The report suggests that Nelson hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys but is a long shot to play.
Giants cornerback Leon Hall broke Nelson’s ribs when he lowered the crown of his helmet into Nelson’s body while Nelson was reaching up to try to catch a pass. Although Hall wasn’t flagged, he’s likely to be fined by the NFL.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was outstanding after Nelson left Sunday’s game against the Giants, but losing Nelson would still be a major blow for the Packers against the Cowboys. Nelson led the team with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season.
Hurts like a son of a gun. Makes it hard to breath… Big Ben had it happen to him once and almost missed a play. He doesn’t talk about it cuz he likes to avoid drama.
Fined for what?
Dr. Jerrah thinks he shouldn’t play
DB led with his head, going to be a fine. He is probably done for the year.
Not saying it isn’t true, just hoping it isn’t. Get well, Jordy!
I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I’m not sure what you expect the CB to do in this situation.
If Jordy catches it, it’s a great defensive play. Not his fault Jordy dropped the pass.
Dirty, rotten hit. Led with the crown of his helmet. Fine the douche.
Patriots fan
Hey @NFL @RogerGoodell Whoever is teaching these players to lead with the crown of their helmets needs to be disciplined. Effects both players health.
Maybe need to get rid of helmets alltogether and learn to tackle like Rugby players.
Fined for leading with the crown of his helmet. FedEx will arrive at team headquarters in the morning with some thin mail for him.
The Sgt Schultz refs are amazing.
Giant pigs even trashed their plane on the way home. High class organization they have in NYC.
that was an especially painful looking hit – – and you could see it in his immediate reaction. it’s a rough game . .
How some of the paper tigers here don’t realize that leading with the crown of your helmet is a cheap shot is beyond me.
A blow for the Packers, but Rodgers showed he can put up points with the other guys, too, and against an elite defense. Keep rolling, Pack.
Hitting a defenseless receiver with the crown of your helmet. Against the rules!
When he started the tackle he had no idea which way Jordy was going to turn or twist.
“Fined for what?”
Led with the crown of his helmet and speared him. That’s been illegal a long time, long before Goodell and company started softening the game.
That was one dirty hit. Nevermind a fine, he should start next season with a 4 game vacation. Fines don’t even faze these guys.
If Nelson plays any time in the next couple weeks he’ll prove his toughness. Like many people I’ve had broken ribs and even with painkillers and a shot to the area to numb it any hit will be very painful.
Even if they make the Super Bowl he’d have to be a long shot to play even a month from now.
Cowboys beat them with Jordy and Lacey in Green Bay already… makes no difference.
Tony romo managed not only to play but win with broken ribs and a ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung. What’s Mr Nelson’s excuse again?
I would say the league expects the CB not to drive his helmet into receivers ribs when he is in a defenseless position trying to catch the ball.
Not meaning he will be missed but it looks like we can keep on turning the table without him.
Really cool to have a dude named Geronimo to step in and step up.
The Packers have Nelson, Cobb and Adams, all 2nd round picks. The Vikings have 2 first round picks, Patterson and Treadwell. How does Ted do it?
good luck playing again this season
well GB made adjustments at halftime to neutralize loss of nelson and be very effective offensively. against a very good NYG defense. guys like cobb and carr really picked up the slack.
i think having many days to prepare for nelson’s absence, against a dall defense that isn’t as good as NY’s, is not a major issue.
plus rodgers is in a zone all his own right now. might not matter who the receivers are.
Cheap, dirty, low-class hit.
Definitely a cheap shot. Definitely a fine coming. The ball. was being dropped in any case but he had to finish his tackle to make sure, but he stuck the crown of his helmet into Jordy’s ribs. I think that it is a $15,000 fine. There should have been a flag on the play and I fail to see how the line judge didnt see it. But then again the NFL doesnt want to ensure that the game is called correctly or they would have an official in the booth connected to the referee. Just look at Seattle’s first TD when the receiver had a fist full of facemask.
If Jordy has actual broken ribs HE WILL NOT PLAY SUNDAY.
Ice up son……..part of the game. Quit whining Packer fans.
About what the hit looked like. Glad it wasn’t anything worse!
When you super slo mo the hit, yes the helmet hit his ribs. But if Jordy catches the ball the first time, he can protect himself.
I’m sure Jordy could play through the pain, but if you can’t breathe, you can’t play.
The ONLY play I’ve ever seen where Jordy did not immediately have kittens in front of the referee complaining about pass interference. It took multiple broken ribs to witness the feat. Tough break for the Pack though.
I hate the Packers but don’t ever like seeing players get hurt. Brady has had to step it up without Gronk, and now Rodgers has his work cut out for him in Dallas next week.
Most of the time, when their best players aren’t playing, you win.
That looked really painful, more so on a freezing day and rock hard field.
I would guess a hit like that would have your head on a swivel for the rest of your career.
He won’t play Sunday. If he does JJ Wilcox will quickly remove him from the field.
Remember when Luck had broken ribs, yet the injury never made it onto the injury report? Remember the big fine the Colts had to pay? Oops, no fine to remember, so much for the integrity of the game.
Fire Goodell.