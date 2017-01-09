Jordy Nelson hospitalized, won’t practice until Saturday at soonest

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 3:53 PM EST

The rib injury which knocked Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson out of last night’s game sent him to the hospital. In other news, it will keep him off the practice field until at least Saturday.

And if he doesn’t practice then, he’ll miss the Packers’ Divisional Round playoff game against the Cowboys.

“If he can practice, then he has a chance,” Packers coach McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

McCarthy told reporters that Nelson spent the night at a nearby hospital, but was back at Lambeau Field today. He offered no further detail when asked if Nelson had any internal injuries.

Nelson left last night’s win over the Giants after taking a helmet from Giants cornerback Leon Hall, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted it would be a “huge loss” if Nelson isn’t able to play this week.

Having Randall Cobb back helps, but it obviously puts a huge burden on some young receivers including Geronimo Allison.