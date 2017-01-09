Kenny Stills hopes he stays in Miami to build something “special”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross isn’t the only one excited about what lies ahead for the team after their first playoff appearance since after the 2008 season.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills is also bullish about the future in Miami and said Monday, via James Walker of ESPN.com, that he sees the team building something “special” in the coming years. That’s why the impending free agent said that he’d like to remain with the team rather than seek his fortune elsewhere come March.

Stills doesn’t turn 25 until April, which makes him young to be hitting the open market and his speed helped him to a career-high nine touchdowns during the 2016 season. He’s averaging just under 17 yards per catch for his career and has flashed the ability to do more than just run very far very fast at points during his four years with the team.

How much the Dolphins value that when they have DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and 2016 third-round pick Leonte Carroo on the roster and other holes to plug remains to be seen, but Stills is hitting free agency on a strong note and that should mean someone comes up with a solid offer for a player whose age offers plenty of potential upside in the coming years.