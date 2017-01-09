King: O’Brien would be “strong candidate” for two vacancies

Houston’s wild-card win over the Raiders coupled with owner Bob McNair’s proclamation that coach Bill O’Brien was never getting fired puts to rest the possibility that O’Brien will be leaving the Texans, right?
The talk of a potential split hasn’t ended simply because the Texans beat a team that was down to its third quarterback and because the owner declared that O’Brien isn’t getting fired. The talk hasn’t ended because it’s widely believed in league circles that O’Brien is not happy in Houston. (One league source used extremely colorful language in explaining O’Brien’s mindset.)
Officially, O’Brien denies any interest in leaving.
“I don’t know where it’s coming from, honestly,” O’Brien told Peter King of TheMMQB.com after Saturday’s win. “That’s probably a question for someone else. All those things out there, I’m not familiar where they’ve originated from, and I certainly want to finish what we started and bring a championship to Houston. That’s why I came here.”
Houston also is privately pushing back against tales of dysfunction bad enough to lead to a divorce, taking the position that people don’t have to be happy or compatible to work toward winning football games (although it helps). The deeper message could be that the Texans aren’t willing to let O’Brien walk away and become the head coach of another team without compensation.
On that point, King explains that O’Brien would be a “strong candidate” for two of the six current coaching openings.
“Obviously that’s an interesting candidate, but we’d want to know why that thing blew up, if it does,” an unnamed decision-maker told King. “We’d want to know what he [O’Brien] is like to work with.”
It’s unclear which teams would want O’Brien. Some have speculated that the Rams and Jaguars would pursue him. The possibility that Jacksonville would want to keep O’Brien in the division makes it even more important for the Texans to finesse this situation in a way that allows him to be traded, as a practical matter, to a team not in the division.
When J.J.Watt comes back, and if he comes back healthy, Houston will be in the super bowl in a year or two, regardless of who’s coaching.
Nothing like conjecture to fill in press time.
It should be the other way around.
For a supposed QB guru, Tom Brady got even better after he left, Christian Hackenberg may never see the field, and every Texans QB has failed miserably.
Why is this guy such a big deal? I mean, Im not saying he is a bad coach…but he doesnt strike me as the type of coach the league should be abuzz about or that a team should trade for. Am I missing something here?
At some point you also have to ask yourself why this guy is so combative and also lets people around him know it to tell it to other people. This is the same stuff you heard when he left Penn State. He was also noted to have been in screaming matches with Tom Brady like that proved a point when the former had 3 Super Bowl rings at that time. Rick Smith is a moron, but no one is going to be 100% in charge in that business nor should they if they’re a coach.
By all means. This is freaking Bill O’Brien we’re talking about. It is essential that he is 100% happy at all times!
When J.J.Watt comes back, and if he comes back healthy, Houston will be in the super bowl in a year or two, regardless of who’s coaching.
Judging by your screen name and the fact that the Chargers won't be in San Diego anymore, it's good to see you've already picked your next NFL team to root for you, even if they are bland and boring and your post is delusional.
He cursed alot on Hard knocks trying to be a tough guy…Beyond that I”m not sure what he is accomplished to be a hot commodity.
No one can be happy working for McNair, the man is a complete A-hole.
I’ll always just remember him for that shouting match with Brady.
No one can be happy working for McNair, the man is a complete A-hole.
I never thought we’d see you emerge from your parents basement after all the gloating you did about the Raiders, just to see them get beat by the team your commenting on.
I would stay away from this dude. He’s toxic.
“Why is this guy such a big deal? I mean, Im not saying he is a bad coach…but he doesnt strike me as the type of coach the league should be abuzz about or that a team should trade for. Am I missing something here?”
The guy has one two division titles with QB’s named Brian Hoyerm Brock Osweiler, and Tom Savage. That is nothing short of impressive even in a weak AFC South.
“He’d be good if he had a QB”…..that describes a lot of coaches
He doesn’t like the QB, simple.