Les Snead still in a tenuous situation in L.A.

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 4:41 PM EST

As the Rams search for a head coach, there’s still a chance they’ll be searching for a General Manager.

Largely lost in the departure of Jeff Fisher has been the status of Les Snead. Hired after Fisher and, as a practical matter, by Fisher to serve as the coach’s personnel executive, Snead received a contract extension along with Fisher. But Snead wasn’t fired with Fisher, who got the boot only eight days after word of the extension leaked.

As one league source explained it, Snead’s situation remains tenuous. Ultimately, his role (and his employment) will depend on who they hire to be the coach — and how much power the coach has.

To date, the Rams have been interviewing assistants who currently are working with other teams. Typically, those candidates are less likely to make sweeping demands regarding personnel power and/or the degree of influence to be exercised by people already in place. For the Rams, the two biggest names to watch as it relates to the interplay with the new coach are Snead and COO Kevin Demoff.