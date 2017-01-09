Lions sign Jared Abbrederis to reserve/future contract

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis will get a chance to continue his NFL career with the Lions.

The Lions announced on Monday that they have signed Abbrederis to a reserve/future contract that will make him part of the team’s 90-man roster this offseason.

Abbrederis was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2014 and saw action in 15 games for the team before being placed on and then released from injured reserve in October of this year. He caught 10 passes for 119 yards.

Anquan Boldin and Andre Roberts are both set to become free agents in March, leaving Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and T.J. Jones as receivers who saw time on offense this season and are under contract for 2017.

The Lions also announced that they have signed tight end Kennard Backman, running back Mike James, tight end Khari Lee, linebacker Steve Longa, offensive lineman Matt Rotheram, offensive lineman Brandon Thomas, wide receiver Andrew Turzilli and defensive back Charles Washington on Monday.