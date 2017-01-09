Matthew Stafford’s not talking about contract situation

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 2:23 PM EST

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is eventually going to sign a gigantic contract, one which could turn out to be the biggest in the league just by natural forces of time and inflation.

But in the aftermath of losing in the playoffs to the Seahawks to punctuate a season-ending three-game losing streak, he didn’t feel like talking about it.

“I’m not going to deal with hypotheticals, man,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “If they come to me, they come to me. If they don’t, they don’t. I’ll talk to you guys about it then.”

Stafford’s entering the final year of his contract, and if he signs a multi-year extension it could eclipse the $24.6 million a year average of Andrew Luck. But he said it wasn’t his call, so the topic didn’t interest him.

“That’s not up to me,” he said. “It’s up to the people upstairs and the Fords and whether they want to or not. It’s not on the forefront of my mind at the moment. Got a lot of things going on personally that are important to me, so figure that out when I need to.”

Stafford and wife are expecting twins this spring, so he has valid reasons to have other things on his mind. But while the end of the season was unsatisfying (and painful, with the finger injury coinciding with a dip in their results), he had one of his best seasons, including eight fourth-quarter comeback wins.

So whenever he or they decide to start talking about it, the numbers are going to be worth talking about.