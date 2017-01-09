Mike Tomlin: What happened in regular season is of little importance

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 8:15 AM EST

The Steelers got a 30-12 playoff win over the Dolphins on Sunday that also served as a little bit of payback for a lopsided regular season loss in Miami.

They are going to find themselves in the opposite position this week. The Steelers throttled the Chiefs 43-14 at home on a Sunday night in October, but will now be headed on the road to Kansas City for a divisional round game. As you’d expect given their result against the Dolphins, the Steelers aren’t putting much stock in the predictive nature of regular season scores.

Linebacker James Harrison claimed ignorance of a prior meeting while coach Mike Tomlin said that “what happened during the regular season is of little importance.” While October’s win has little to no bearing on this week’s result, running back Le’Veon Bell thinks the memory of the loss will be something that fuels the Chiefs.

“I think we came in with the mind-set that ‘those guys beat us earlier in the year, [and] I feel like we’re in the playoffs now and we can’t let them beat us again,'” Bell said, via the Kansas City Star. “I think Kansas City is going to come in with the same mind-set. We have to understand that. We have to understand that the same passion and dedication that we put in this week to beat Miami, that’s how Kansas City is going to try to beat us.”

The Chiefs turned the ball over on two of their first three drives in that regular season loss, giving the Steelers short fields that they turned into quick touchdowns. Avoiding those errors will be vital to the Chiefs’ chances of avoiding a similar result against a Pittsburgh team that’s now won eight in a row.