Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 7:37 AM EST

The Bills’ coaching search continues this week.

It was tough for injured C Mike Pouncey to watch the Dolphins from the sideline on Sunday.

The Patriots haven’t had much problem with the Texans of late.

The Jets are taking steps toward trying to improve their defense.

Watching Connor Cook made former Ravens coach Brian Billick share some thoughts about Kyle Boller.

Bengals wide receivers coach James Urban called missing the playoffs “awful.”

Player development is a must for the Browns in 2017.

The Steelers defense had a better day against Jay Ajayi this time around.

Red zone opportunities turned into touchdowns for the Texans on Saturday.

Do the Colts need help at wide receiver?

The Jaguars didn’t put too much on LB Myles Jack’s plate as a rookie.

Will the Titans trade down again in the first round?

A defensive mind is next up in the Broncos coaching search.

The Chiefs are starting to get ready for the Steelers.

Looking ahead to free agency for the Raiders.

A call for the Chargers to start developing Philip Rivers‘ successor at quarterback.

The Cowboys are going to need to score some points next weekend.

Special teams were anything but for the Giants in Green Bay.

Eagles rookie CB Jalen Mills was impressed by Antonio Brown when they faced off in the regular season.

LB Will Compton wants to stick with the Redskins.

Trying to assess how far the Bears are from making the playoffs.

Was the Lions’ season based on little other than luck?

LB Julius Peppers had a big day for the Packers.

Does keeping offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur give the Vikings an offensive identity?

The Falcons opened as favorites in betting on the divisional round.

A look at the Panthers’ wide receivers heading into the offseason.

Saints DT Sheldon Rankins isn’t fazed by high expectations.

WR Derel Walker is excited about reuniting with Texas A&M teammate Mike Evans now that both are playing for the Buccaneers.

Breaking down the Cardinals running backs beyond David Johnson.

Catching up on the Rams’ coaching search.

Will Chip Kelly wind up back in college at a school close to the 49ers?

FB Marcel Reece saw a lot of snaps for the Seahawks on Saturday night.