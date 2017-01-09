 Skip to content

Next four slots in 2017 NFL Draft order filled in

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 6:50 AM EST
With the Wild Card Round over, four more teams transition into draft preparation mode, and they know where they’ll be picking.

The Lions will have the highest slot of this weekend’s losers, and will pick 21st overall.

They’ll be followed by the Dolphins, the Giants and Raiders, and now we’ve filled in three fourths of the order (except for the Colts and Eagles flipping for the 14th and 15th spots).

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia, with the order for the first round as follows:

1. Cleveland 1-15
2. San Francisco 2-14
3 .Chicago 3-13
4. Jacksonville 3-13
5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles) 4-12
6. New York Jets 5-11
7. San Diego 5-11
8. Carolina 6-10
9. Cincinnati 6-9-1
10. Buffalo 7-9
11. New Orleans 7-9
12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia) 7-9
13.  Arizona 7-8-1
t14. Indianapolis 8-8
t14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota) 8-8
16. Baltimore 8-8
17. Washington 8-7-1
18. Tennessee 9-7
19. Tampa Bay 9-7
20. Denver 9-7
21. Detroit 9-7
22. Dolphins 10-6
23. Giants 11-5
24. Raiders 12-4

