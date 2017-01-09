NFL draft rules a raw deal for Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence

If you’re watching tonight’s college football national championship game with an eye on seeing some future NFL stars, the first player you should look for is one who won’t be in the NFL until 2019.
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will be the most talented player on a field full of future NFL players when his team takes on Alabama tonight. But Lawrence is a true freshman, and NFL rules mandate that players must be out of high school for three years before they can turn pro, which means Lawrence will be toiling at the amateur level for two more seasons.
Lawrence will risk injury without earning the riches that a player of his talents should be allowed to earn. And there’s simply no reason that a 19-year-old adult shouldn’t have the right to earn a living at his chosen profession.
The NFL likes to claim that its draft rules protect young players who aren’t physically ready for the NFL. That’s preposterous. Lawrence is a 6-foot-5, 340-pound freakish athlete. He doesn’t need to be protected from anybody.
How freakish an athlete is Lawrence? Clemson says he runs the 40-yard dash in less than five seconds. At the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, the biggest defensive lineman to break 5.0 seconds in the 40 was Javon Hargrave, now a rookie starting at nose tackle for the Steelers. Hargrave weighed in at 309 pounds — about 30 pounds lighter than Lawrence.
Lawrence knows people say he’s a future first overall pick in the draft, although he’s modest about it. When told by Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports that an Alabama assistant coach had already proclaimed Lawrence the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Lawrence shrugged it off.
“It doesn’t matter now. I’m just a freshman,” Lawrence said. “I have a lot of technique I need to work on. . . . Little things. My pad level lower, hand placement, reading blocks quicker.”
But, of course, those are things Lawrence could be learning from NFL coaches while making millions of dollars a year, instead of learning from college coaches while getting room, board and tuition. Lawrence should be allowed to decide for himself whether he’s better off staying in college or playing professionally, and NFL teams should be allowed to decide for themselves whether they think he’s ready.
Instead, the league office decides that he can’t be drafted this year, or next year. That’s a raw deal for a great player.
Boo-hoo. The employer gets to set the rules about whom they want to employ. How many jobs require a college degree when there are certainly people who can do the job without a college degree? The NFL is better off if they aren’t drafting 19-year-olds, so if you don’t like it, go play in another professional football league that will take you.
people are going to point to the fact that allowing players to declare for the draft at any age will cause players to declare and not get drafted, thus losing their eligibility. Where that’s the real issue with the NCAA and the draft. Even if you keep it at the current age/experience out of high school, let players declare, but keep eligibility if they go undrafted. Only allow seniors with no eligibility left be invited to camps to potentially be undrafted rookies in the NFL
Interesting… Is there anything stopping this guy (or any other talented freshman) from going to the CFL? I would think he could tear it up there, get paid (albeit not millions), and still be a #1 draft pick in two years.
Did you mean to say “One” of the best? I assume you have seen Bama’s front 7 play before but maybe not?
“The NFL likes to claim that its draft rules protect young players who aren’t physically ready for the NFL. That’s preposterous.”
What do you want them to claim instead? They sure aren’t going to admit they need to protect the interests of their free farm system.
Sounds like collusion between the NFL and NCAA to me.
The only downside is that too many dumb kids that don’t (yet) have the talent to play in the NFL will leave college early just as many juniors already do. For every 1 college freshmen who could make it in the NFL there are way more who would try and fail.
Seems like the perfect reason for an NFL developmental league but let’s be honest… We all know there is an under the table deal between two crooked organizations, the NFL and the NCAA, that will never allow this to happen.
Ummm, he also getting an education, something he might need if his NFL career ever fizzles out.
If players are allowed to enter the draft after one year in college it would be a disaster for the NCAA and for most of the players You can’t change the rules to fit one persons needs.
There’s a big difference between being ready from a physical and talent standpoint than a maturity standpoint. While I think the rule sucks, it’s there for a reason. Just like there’s a rule/reason/law that you can’t drink until 21.
When’s the last time I heard this? Clowney? Man, good thing Clowney has had a great NFL career so far.
My job required a college degree, despite the fact that the skills I use in my job are ones I had before graduating…..don’t see anyone clamoring for my company to lower their requirements
You can’t drink until you’re 21 because the US is gigantic, and cars are fundamental to the US way of life. In Switzerland, for example, kids can drink beer at 16, but they have an amazing public transit system.
To continue the analogy, kids start playing professional soccer way before 21 or 22. Does anything bad happen? No. They play, and the sun still rises in the east every morning.
As stated earlier he is getting a college education. The average NFL career is 3.3 years, at least he will have an education to fall back on after football life. Football is much different than most other sports as there aren’t farm systems to develop young talent. This guy is a freak of nature to have that combination of size, speed and strength. Most kids out of high school or only 1 year removed don’t have these genes. These guys in the NFL are monsters and most of these kids coming out of High School would get killed in the NFL.
The reason the NFL is so great because men come into the league unlike the NBA. The NBA is water down with undeveloped talent. Let it go, man. The three year rule is what make the NFL what it is. God how do you people have jobs covering sports when you have absolutely no talent for the profession.
Oddly enough, these articles never seem to include the letters NFLPA.
hopefully the kid has a serious insurance policy out on himself giving him the most financial protection from injury he can get.
It’s truly said that America deems 18 year olds adults, free to make their own decisions and consequences along with it, yet this 19 year old cannot decide he wants to work to make a living.