NFL reviewing application of concussion protocol on Matt Moore hit

After questions were raised about why Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was cleared to return to Sunday’s game just minutes after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit, the league has decided to review the matter.
The NFL said today that it is reviewing the application of the concussion protocol after Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree hit Moore, drawing a roughing the passer penalty.
The Dolphins said the team medical staff treated Moore on the field and an independent neurologist examined him on the sideline, and once he was cleared, he was allowed to return to the game — having missed just one play.
That didn’t sit right with many observers, who thought it seemed impossible that Moore could be OK to return so quickly after such a hit. The league plans to review video of the play and the treatment Moore received afterward, as well as interview everyone involved.
“This review reflects the seriousness with which we take our obligation to ensure the health and safety of our players,” the league said in a statement. “It is important to note that initiation of this process does not mean that we have drawn conclusions as to whether the protocol was followed.”
Moore said after the game that he was OK.
I would like a full Ted Wells investigative report as well.
He is one tough SOB.
Probably should not have been allowed back on the field; man he took some nasty hits out there.
Clean hit, shouldn’t have drawn flag.
MONSTER HIT.. I SAW IT Live, and thought omg no way does he come back in…then he comes back in 85 seconds? they didn’t check crap. now they have to cover their backsides
Are they gonna review the Seahawks for how they handled Thomas Rawls in concussion protocol as well. Seemed to me he just threw a fit and was allowed to go back in immediately after
He’s a tough kid. Give him credit for laying it on the line. He gained a lot of respect league-wide with his return. Unlike Cameron Newton jumping backwards with a world championship on the line
Why would it be impossible for him to be ok?
NY Times has an interesting brain injury article up right now that suggests a front hit to the jaw would not be as bad as a blow to the side of the head. This is in part because the two hemispheres of the brain are connected by a fibrous tissue that causes deeper intracranial flexing, and presumably injury, on side impacts that flex both halves from side to side like Jello. Also, I am not a doctor.
Although he is a gamer and probably felt as though he could perform there is no chance he was good to go after one play off. But it was a playoff game so…
In 5yrs when he’s out of the league he will sue NFL for letting him go back in the game and causing irreversible brain damage.
In order for the NFL to protect itself, it must first protect the players from themselves.
It’s really not that hard. Why not have a guy up in the replay booth whose job is to watch the telecast and determine right then if he has to come off the field? We all saw it and it looked bad. Make it so that the concussed (allegedly) player has to be evaluated and miss either the rest of their series or 10 minutes (whichever happens first) at a minimum. Sure, a few guys who aren’t concussed will complain legitimately, but as we’ve all seen, we have to save these guys from themselves.
Not all hard hits to the head are concussions. I whacked my cheekbone hard with a hand truck handle and was a bit dizzy and nauseous for a couple days but no way was it a concussion.
That said– I was surprised to see him back out there too! Bet he’s one sore dude today.
Maybe the NFL should investigate how Moore can be decapitated and then Dupree, the guilty party, is barely breathed on and Dolphins end up with a first and 25.
It amazes me that Moore took that illegal helmet to helmet hit and after the play Ajayi shoves a Steeler player and the Dolphins next play is a 1st and 25.
The Phins require tough quarterbacks with that shabby offensive line.
Go Phins!