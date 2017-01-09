NFL reviewing application of concussion protocol on Matt Moore hit

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2017, 4:06 PM EST

After questions were raised about why Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was cleared to return to Sunday’s game just minutes after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit, the league has decided to review the matter.

The NFL said today that it is reviewing the application of the concussion protocol after Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree hit Moore, drawing a roughing the passer penalty.

The Dolphins said the team medical staff treated Moore on the field and an independent neurologist examined him on the sideline, and once he was cleared, he was allowed to return to the game — having missed just one play.

That didn’t sit right with many observers, who thought it seemed impossible that Moore could be OK to return so quickly after such a hit. The league plans to review video of the play and the treatment Moore received afterward, as well as interview everyone involved.

“This review reflects the seriousness with which we take our obligation to ensure the health and safety of our players,” the league said in a statement. “It is important to note that initiation of this process does not mean that we have drawn conclusions as to whether the protocol was followed.”

Moore said after the game that he was OK.