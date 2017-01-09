Ohio State RB/WR Samuel entering NFL Draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 9, 2017, 1:06 PM EST

Ohio State running back and wide receiver Curtis Samuel announced on Monday that he plans to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Samuel’s ability to play both positions complicates the evaluation process for NFL teams, but his speed will stand out. A part-time player over his first two seasons, he scored 15 touchdowns in 2016 while catching 74 passes for 865 yards and running 97 times for 771 yards.

He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten as a wide receiver in 2016. Samuel was only a part-time punt returner last season but returned kickoffs in his first two seasons and figures to get at least a look in the return game in the NFL.

Samuel becomes the fifth Ohio State player to give up his remaining eligibility to enter the 2017 draft. Seven Ohio State underclassmen were drafted last year, four in the first round.

This year’s early entry deadline is Jan. 18.