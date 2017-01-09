Packers cut twice-suspended defensive tackle Mike Pennel

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

The Packers decided not to bring back Mike Pennel for a third chance this year.

The team announced they were releasing the veteran defensive tackle, who was suspended the eight games this year for violating the league’s drug policy.

Pennel was suspended the first four games of the year, played the next eight games, and then was suspended the final four games for a second violation.

They had a roster exemption which lasted until this week.