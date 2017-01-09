 Skip to content

Packers cut twice-suspended defensive tackle Mike Pennel

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 5:29 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Defensive end Mike Pennel #64 of the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Packers decided not to bring back Mike Pennel for a third chance this year.

The team announced they were releasing the veteran defensive tackle, who was suspended the eight games this year for violating the league’s drug policy.

Pennel was suspended the first four games of the year, played the next eight games, and then was suspended the final four games for a second violation.

They had a roster exemption which lasted until this week.

8 Responses to “Packers cut twice-suspended defensive tackle Mike Pennel”
  1. immafubared says: Jan 9, 2017 5:32 PM

    Good move on there part.

  2. nyneal says: Jan 9, 2017 5:50 PM

    It’s about time. This load didn’t produce on the field anyway.
    I hope this is the way they deal with players who use drugs from now on.

  3. avpackfan says: Jan 9, 2017 5:54 PM

    Totally support this decision!

  4. axespray says: Jan 9, 2017 5:56 PM

    You’re an Undrafted FA who could’ve been on your way to a decent payday with your play, but you up and smoke weed and get suspended a bunch of times… c’mon man.

    Think of your family, you could be set for life (if you’re smart and not dumb like Warren Sapp) with a million dollars.

    Ugh.

  5. bondlake says: Jan 9, 2017 6:00 PM

    How about good move on THEIR part?

  6. ronskd says: Jan 9, 2017 6:01 PM

    A shiny new D-lineman for the Vikes 😃

  7. f1restarter says: Jan 9, 2017 6:02 PM

    Soon to be starting for the Minnesota Vikings.

  8. 4sacroc says: Jan 9, 2017 6:07 PM

    Good. Wearing an NFL uniform is a privilege, not a right.

    There’s a kid busting his hump out there ready to take that roster spot.

