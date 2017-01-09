Packers cut twice-suspended defensive tackle Mike Pennel

The Packers decided not to bring back Mike Pennel for a third chance this year.
The team announced they were releasing the veteran defensive tackle, who was suspended the eight games this year for violating the league’s drug policy.
Pennel was suspended the first four games of the year, played the next eight games, and then was suspended the final four games for a second violation.
They had a roster exemption which lasted until this week.
Good move on there part.
It’s about time. This load didn’t produce on the field anyway.
I hope this is the way they deal with players who use drugs from now on.
Totally support this decision!
You’re an Undrafted FA who could’ve been on your way to a decent payday with your play, but you up and smoke weed and get suspended a bunch of times… c’mon man.
Think of your family, you could be set for life (if you’re smart and not dumb like Warren Sapp) with a million dollars.
Ugh.
How about good move on THEIR part?
A shiny new D-lineman for the Vikes 😃
Soon to be starting for the Minnesota Vikings.
Good. Wearing an NFL uniform is a privilege, not a right.
There’s a kid busting his hump out there ready to take that roster spot.