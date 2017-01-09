Rams to interview Mike Vrabel for head-coaching vacancy

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2017, 7:36 AM EST

A surprising new name has been added to the Rams’ coaching wish list: Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel, the Texans’ linebackers coach, will interview with the Rams next week, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Vrabel is best known to football fans for his 14-year career as a linebacker for the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs. After retiring as a player he spent three years on the coaching staff at Ohio State, and then spent the last three years on the Texans’ staff.

Some might question whether the 41-year-old Vrabel is ready to be a head coach, as he has never even been a coordinator. But the Rams are apparently interested in hearing what he has to say. That they’re willing to wait until next week to interview him suggests that they’re taking their time about finding a new head coach and won’t hire one any time soon.