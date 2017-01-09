Randall Cobb: We’re a dangerous team right now

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

It’s no secret to anyone who has been following the NFL this season that the Packers have been on a serious roll since falling to 4-6 in November.

They won the final six games of the regular season with Aaron Rodgers riding as hot a streak as he’s had in his career right into Sunday’s game against the Giants. It looked like the Giants figured out a way to cool Rodgers off in the first half, but it proved to be a temporary chill as Rodgers threw four touchdowns in the final 32:20 of a 38-13 win.

The final was so convincing that it was hard to remember that the Packers actually seemed to be in danger of losing the game and wide receiver Randall Cobb, who caught three of Rodgers’ touchdown passes, summed up the conclusion pretty well in an conversation with Peter King of TheMMQB.com.

“It must be a scary sight to watch us right now,” Cobb said. “We’re a very dangerous team right now.”

The Cowboys were able to handle the Packers without much of a sweat in a 30-16 road win in Week Six. They’ll be home this time around, but it’s hard to feel too confident that any advantage they gain from the site of the game will be enough to throw the Packers off their stride.