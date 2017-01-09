Reese: “It’s time” for Beckham to grow up

Giants General Manager Jerry Reese had a conversation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday before the Giants players were dismissed for the offseason.
Reese probably chose his words carefully. He shared some of them with reporters.
“I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things he does,” Reese said of Beckham, per Newsday. “He needs to look in the mirror and be honest with himself. We’ll help him with that, but he has to help himself.”
The Giants need Beckham to grow up, and Reese wasn’t afraid to say that.
Beckham had nearly as many drops as he had receptions as the Giants lost at Green Bay Sunday. He reportedly punched a hole in a wall near the postgame interview room after the game, and Giants quarterback Eli Manning wasn’t afraid to say on Monday that the Giants need and expect more from Beckham.
Reese agreed.
“[Beckham] is a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn’t do smart things,” Reese said. “We all had to grow up at different times in our lives. I think it’s time for him to do it now. He’s been here three years now.”
About eight years from now, he’ll look back and say; “Wow, I sure was immature back then.” A lot of the arrogant punks have that epiphany at some point, if he’s smart, like you say.
Nice to hear a GM have an honest thought. Doubt it’ll stick with OBJ, but still nice to hear.
He’s worse than Owens was as an eagle. Atleast Owens was highly dominant,productive, and flashy. OBJ is only flashy.
It’s clear Manning does NOT like this guy on the team. Won’t be surprised if he is traded.
Beckham is more of a liability at this point. He’s not even that good of a WR. He made one great catch and feels he’s HOF material. Does TO ring a bell?
Love a GM who when a player admits to domestic violence says the team has his back.
Yet another player takes teammates on a boat ride and he “has to grow up”.
Makes sense.
it is time for all to admit reese has been a poor gm
accorsi handed their last good draft..10 years ago
yikes!
good thing reese wrote big checks to jenkins and vernon
that will haunt them for years and years
“We all had to grow up at different times in our lives”
I don’t what age Reese had in mind but I personally had to do it way before I was 24 years old.
And it had nothing to do with multi million contracts or easy money endorsements either.
Great receivers do not drop passes in big games, small games or any games over and over again.
reese drafted this immature prima donna with a low iq
and now he needs to pay him 15 mil perm
or, he is smart and deals him for a 2nd rder
we shall see
Between Reese, Mara, and McAdoo not a one, to this day, have been able to bring themselves to criticize Josh Brown for beating his wife.
Time to grow up indeed.
Oh, and thank god the steelers didn’t draft this clown and took Shazier several spots ahead of him.
We already have a clown, but at least you know he is gonna catch the ball and make the big play when needed 9 times out of 10 .
i agree completly. your 41 years old. your career is over. youve won league titles in 4 different countrys, and your married to a spice girl. its time to grow up becks. maybe start by covering those tatoos, just a thought.
He’s really fun to watch when he doesn’t act like a child.
bubbasmithguy says:
Jan 9, 2017 9:42 PM
Beckham is more of a liability at this point. He’s not even that good of a WR. He made one great catch and feels he’s HOF material. Does TO ring a bell?
First of all, I can’t stand TO. He was a drama queen and nothing but trouble. However, you can’t deny he played hard and he put up his numbers nearly every week. He could be a complete diva all week but you knew he came to play on Sunday. That being said, I think it’s unfair to compare OBJ with TO–unfair to TO. He’s immeasurably better than OBJ has shown.
It’s all about himself. Look at me, look at me.. A kid on full time recess. A very talented clown. Very immature one at that.
Jordy Nelson in the SB vs. the Steelers had plenty but then wound up redeeming himself in the 4th. Davante Adams and James Jones also had tons of drops early in their careers, and Jones went on to lead the league in TDs a few years ago. Every WR in the NFL drops passes, some just drop more than others.
The boat was a nonissue in my opinion, punching walls, banging heads against lockers, proposing to nets. Being all over the map on emotions will lead this guy to be an extremely inconsistent performer.
It will be interesting to see OBJ’s response to this.
I don’t think they’ll trade OBJ but I can’t see them signing him to a new deal after this one is expired. He’ll want Dez Bryant money and some team will be dumb enough to give it to him. He has the potential to be a good WR deserving of that contract but this year he’s nowhere near that level and until he grows up, he never will be. I think he’d prefer to be a drama queen anyway.
I’m sure OBJ is somewhere pouting about what Reese said.
Notice that Reece didnt indicate how his comments were recieved.
My guess is in one ear and out the other.
So, the Giants have identified their fall guy. But after 13yrs, Eli needs to prove he’s more than just a helmet catch. OBJ dropped one but a couple of other key ‘drops’ by him were high throws by a panicking Eli. Mini-Manning has been one-&-done in 4 of his 6 trips to the playoffs. He did not eatn the right to blame/turn on OBJ. Do you think Peyton or Brady would have said any such thing? No.
Obj is a diva. Loves the camera and attention. Not good when playing in nj. But he can ball. I say get rid of the the pomeranian hair doo for starters. and focus on the game.
Wow – it Reese all of three YEARS to acknowledge the OBJ needs to grow up.
Too smart, too late.
Dude is a glorified punk….it is me, me, me with him.
He makes TO..look like a good teammate.
Refreshing to see a GM be honest, but if I’m being honest, I think this is more likely to make OBJ worry about how he is not appreciated by his own team, than to think he needs to fix something himself. I’d get with him, ASAP, and try to make sure that everyone is on the same page
For guys saying that “he’s not even that good”, or he’s “not worth the distraction”, I can only say as a division rival, I’d take him in a heartbeat. He’s the type of receiver that can not only help immensely himself, but he can make life easier on the rest of the offense.
That being said, he needs to turn down the diva attitude. He is going to have to decide if he wants to have a career that parallels TO/Chad Johnson (tons of production, never made a serious playoff run or won anything), or that parallels Larry Fitzgerald/Marvin Harrison (maybe not as much production as they “could” of had, but their team was better for it). If he doesn’t make it soon, he may be making it somewhere other than NY
beckham is an over-rated idiot.