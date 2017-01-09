Reese: “It’s time” for Beckham to grow up

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 9, 2017, 9:35 PM EST

Giants General Manager Jerry Reese had a conversation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday before the Giants players were dismissed for the offseason.

Reese probably chose his words carefully. He shared some of them with reporters.

“I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things he does,” Reese said of Beckham, per Newsday. “He needs to look in the mirror and be honest with himself. We’ll help him with that, but he has to help himself.”

The Giants need Beckham to grow up, and Reese wasn’t afraid to say that.

Beckham had nearly as many drops as he had receptions as the Giants lost at Green Bay Sunday. He reportedly punched a hole in a wall near the postgame interview room after the game, and Giants quarterback Eli Manning wasn’t afraid to say on Monday that the Giants need and expect more from Beckham.

Reese agreed.

“[Beckham] is a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn’t do smart things,” Reese said. “We all had to grow up at different times in our lives. I think it’s time for him to do it now. He’s been here three years now.”