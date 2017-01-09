Report: Eagles fire wide receivers coach Greg Lewis

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 11:47 AM EST

There was plenty of criticism directed at the Eagles receiving corps over the course of the regular season and it appears those shortcomings have contributed to the dismissal of the position coach.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the Eagles have fired Greg Lewis. Lewis joined the coaching staff after Doug Pederson was hired as the head coach last year.

Lewis was previously an offensive assistant with the Saints for one year and a position coach in college. He spent eight years in the NFL as a receiver with the Eagles and Vikings with his most memorable moment as a player coming on the receiving end of a Brett Favre throw in 2009.

Lewis oversaw a young group in 2016 and there wasn’t much growth to report as the year unfolded. The Eagles may feel a more experienced coach can get more out of Dorial Green-Beckham, Nelson Agholor and others who underwhelmed as targets for Carson Wentz. If not, it might be time to switch the receivers and not the position coach.