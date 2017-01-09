 Skip to content

Report: Eagles fire wide receivers coach Greg Lewis

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 11:47 AM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 18: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles chases a loose ball against free safety Lardarius Webb #21 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

There was plenty of criticism directed at the Eagles receiving corps over the course of the regular season and it appears those shortcomings have contributed to the dismissal of the position coach.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the Eagles have fired Greg Lewis. Lewis joined the coaching staff after Doug Pederson was hired as the head coach last year.

Lewis was previously an offensive assistant with the Saints for one year and a position coach in college. He spent eight years in the NFL as a receiver with the Eagles and Vikings with his most memorable moment as a player coming on the receiving end of a Brett Favre throw in 2009.

Lewis oversaw a young group in 2016 and there wasn’t much growth to report as the year unfolded. The Eagles may feel a more experienced coach can get more out of Dorial Green-Beckham, Nelson Agholor and others who underwhelmed as targets for Carson Wentz. If not, it might be time to switch the receivers and not the position coach.

9 Responses to “Report: Eagles fire wide receivers coach Greg Lewis”
  1. riflemanlax says: Jan 9, 2017 11:49 AM

    Yeah, he got a trash group of WRs. It was totally his fault.

  2. eazeback says: Jan 9, 2017 11:51 AM

    coaches can only do so much….the players just stink, simple as that

  3. parasol monster says: Jan 9, 2017 11:54 AM

    Maybe try Pinkston or Thrash next season.

  4. ace8842 says: Jan 9, 2017 11:58 AM

    The receivers stunk but DGB and Agholor did not get better as the season went a long. Neither did anyone else.

  5. 700levelvet says: Jan 9, 2017 11:58 AM

    Agholor has hands of stone…Dorial-Green Beckham has a brain of stone… Not really much the guy could do

  6. clight3521 says: Jan 9, 2017 12:00 PM

    um, he caught a TD in super bowl 39

  7. nfl fan says: Jan 9, 2017 12:04 PM

    He coached like he played…

  8. dalfanforever says: Jan 9, 2017 12:16 PM

    Sorry, this isn’t the coaches fault. If Wentz had better receivers they would have finished much better. #scapegoat

  9. glow205 says: Jan 9, 2017 12:21 PM

    At least they are making changes, glad for that. Next move sign real receivers for our real QB.

