Report: Greg Roman a candidate for opening with Browns

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 9, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015 file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman calls plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills have fired Roman. The team announced the move in an email released on Friday, Sept. 15, 2016, a day after Buffalo fell to 0-2 following a 37-31 loss to the New York Jets. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File) AP

Ex-49ers and Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a candidate for the offensive opening on the Browns’ coaching staff, NFL Network reported Monday evening.

Pep Hamilton, who served as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach and associate head coach, is leaving for a similar job at the University of Michigan. Head Coach Hue Jackson calls the plays for the Browns.

Roman was fired as offensive coordinator of the Bills last September. He has a Cleveland tie as a graduate of John Carroll University.

Jackson said he had known about Hamilton’s opportunity at Michigan for more than a week, and the Browns presumably would want to move quickly to fill the vacancy with so many teams still without head coaches.

Roman was offensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2011-14 and joined the Bills in 2015.

6 Responses to “Report: Greg Roman a candidate for opening with Browns”
  1. fumblenuts says: Jan 9, 2017 7:11 PM

    Roman and Kaepernick reunion…..?

  2. ctiggs says: Jan 9, 2017 7:13 PM

    Do not do it Cleveland, i know you try to one up us lately and all but do not do it.

    _ 49er fan

  3. mongo3401 says: Jan 9, 2017 7:18 PM

    OMG. This would be a major fail

  4. onebuffalove716 says: Jan 9, 2017 7:25 PM

    He would t call plays… what’s the point

  5. dawgturd says: Jan 9, 2017 7:35 PM

    Meh, we could get worse

  6. tvjules says: Jan 9, 2017 7:36 PM

    The only coaches that seem desperate enough to coach in Cleveland would be Chip Kelly or the Ryan brothers.

