Report: Greg Roman a candidate for opening with Browns

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 9, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

Ex-49ers and Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a candidate for the offensive opening on the Browns’ coaching staff, NFL Network reported Monday evening.

Pep Hamilton, who served as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach and associate head coach, is leaving for a similar job at the University of Michigan. Head Coach Hue Jackson calls the plays for the Browns.

Roman was fired as offensive coordinator of the Bills last September. He has a Cleveland tie as a graduate of John Carroll University.

Jackson said he had known about Hamilton’s opportunity at Michigan for more than a week, and the Browns presumably would want to move quickly to fill the vacancy with so many teams still without head coaches.

Roman was offensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2011-14 and joined the Bills in 2015.