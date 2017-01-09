Report: Jaguars hire Coughlin for executive role, extend Caldwell

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 9, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

The Jaguars are hiring former head coach Tom Coughlin as their executive vice president of football operations, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Coughlin was the head coach of the Jaguars from 1995-2002. He stepped down last January after 12 seasons and two Super Bowls as head coach of the Giants.

Coughlin interviewed with the Jaguars in late December, reportedly for the team’s coaching job. He was hired by the NFL last August and worked in the league’s football operations department.

Schefter also reported that the Jaguars will hire Doug Marrone as their new head coach and extend the contract of general manager Dave Caldwell, keeping him under contract for three years as Marrone and Coughlin will be.

With Coughlin as head coach, the Jaguars got to the AFC Championship Game in their second year in existence and got back to the playoffs again in the following three seasons.