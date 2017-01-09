Report: Jaguars plan to keep Doug Marrone as head coach

When the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley late in the regular season, they made Doug Marrone their interim head coach.
The Jaguars have looked at other options, but it appears they will stick with what was on hand. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars plan to make Marrone their head coach on a permanent basis.
Marrone was 1-1 as the interim coach in Jacksonville this year. When Bradley was fired and Marrone was named as a candidate for the job moving forward, some wondered if it would have made more sense to make the move earlier to get a longer look at Marrone but it seems the two games were enough for the Jags.
He went 15-17 over two years as the head coach in Buffalo. Marrone, who also was the coach at Syracuse University before moving to the NFL, left the Bills by exercising an opt-out clause in his contract triggered by the sale of the team.
Marrone would be the first coaching hire since the end of the regular season. The Rams, 49ers, Bills, Broncos and Chargers are still looking for their next coaches.
Good choice.
Don’t need all new faces, or a hot shot coordinator to raise this group of players into a winner.
Good Move Jacksonville, he’s a solid college who will have that defense playing very well…
Huge upgrade, not.
Why bad teams stay bad.
That’s great, but too bad they have to satisfy the Rooney Rule and find someone else to interview based on their skin color.
Well he better hope Bortles improves.
He’s a good coach, who will look like a genius against the hapless Colts and Titans.
Of course they are, *sigh*.
But I thought it was Mike Smith? Why do log on to PFT?
I give it 2 years.
Have fun Jacksonville…er Oakland…er San Diego…er whatever moved/new destination team the Jags become in 5 years. Khan can’t take much more.
This is so Jaguars…
great pickup by jacksonville
the jets coulda had marrone 2 years ago but in typical jet-fashion they chose the wrong guy
Not a popular choice in Jax. Too many still think Tom Coughlin is what he was in the late nineties.
ahem….who fulfilled the obligatory rooney rule interview?..
Thank you Jaguars
Sincerely,
Rest of the AFC South
I’m done with the Jags if they hire Coach Moron
Thanks Jaguars, I now officially am canceling the season tickets. Good luck losers.
Good for Marrone. He took a gamble leaving Buffalo, people skewered him saying he’d never get another HC job in the NFL.. fast forward 3 years.. He’s living in Florida and He’s a HC again.
You knew as soon as the initial firing of Bradley occurred 2 games before season end, it was a way to allow players to ‘vote’ Marrone in by winning last 2 games. Now they will be 6-10 fir 2 more seasons until they become the London Monarches.
Dear Jags,
Everyone wants you to be there second favorite team behind the home crowd because it was fun when you entered the league and those Fred Jackson and MJD years were really fun BUT then you go and do stuff like this and make it so hard to adopt you as a team.
Marrone over Mike Smith, eh? Interesting. This should give the owner a chance to enhance his reputation for patience.
——————
Jacksonville is hardly the part of Florida you’d want to brag about living in. But it does beat Buffalo…
So we have a Moron and a bunch of Mulakey in the AFC S? Okay, I can understand the latter.
Fred Jackson doesnt deserve to tie Fred Taylors cleats
Just wait. Things go bad and he’ll quit on the Jags like he did the Bills. Moron is a quitter plain and simple.
They saw that the Titans could retain their mediocre interim coach and do well, so they decided to try it too. And like the Titans last year, this is a very boring hire.
……so you kept a coach who was PART of the losing culture……if he was any good the Jags would have been winning already. This is a LAZY hire by Kahn.
Am I the only Bills fan that won’t let my “butthurtedness” cloud my thinking that this guy was a decent head coach that put a solid coaching staff together which led a Kyle-Orton-led, Lesean-Mccoy-Less team to a 9-7 record?
I think it’s a decent hire for the Jags, and wish Marrone never left.
I like the move. Coaches that come from winning teams were also on more talented teams, that’s usually why they’re winning.
“That’s great, but too bad they have to satisfy the Rooney Rule and find someone else to interview based on their skin color”.
What’s sad is that you feel so insecure, or harbor such hate, simply because a person of color different from yours is given the opportunity of a mere interview.
Don’t know much about him but I think that of all the available jobs this is the best. With good coaching I think they are in a position to start winning immediately.
Pretty surprising (lukewarm) hire given all the stuff Johnny Jags fan has put up with these last many years.
Verrrrry disappointed by this move! Typical Jaguars move. Mike Smith would have been a no brainer over this guy. Mike Smith was already a successful HC with a actual winning record and playoff appearances to his credit. Can’t take that away from him.Hes been there and won consistently. So now we get another sub .500 record coach. So more of the same to continue for Jags instead of a step toward respectability. Mike smith = playoff contention. Doug Maroone = mediocrity at best.– Insert poop emoji here.
4-12 next year, and this season hasn’t even officially ended.
*************************************
No, he quit on the Bills because the new ownership was too involved in the day to day football operations and he had a clause in his contract that paid him millions to leave if he didn’t like the new ownership.
That’s the truth and the sooner you deal with it the better for you. Denial will get you nowhere.
Wide right, you lose again.
Jaguars are gonna Jaguar…
@kfoyo808
It ain’t the city of Jacksonville’s fault that the team has been complete trash for a number of years now. If anything, the fans are running out of patience with Shad Khan.
I live in Jax, but am not a fan of the team. This was a stupid move. Not even waiting for the playoffs to be over to interview the talent on those teams. Very surprised Khan would do this. But you know what? The PLAYERS said they liked him. So there ya go. I thought they were smarter. smh