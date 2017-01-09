Report: Jaguars plan to keep Doug Marrone as head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 4:01 PM EST

When the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley late in the regular season, they made Doug Marrone their interim head coach.

The Jaguars have looked at other options, but it appears they will stick with what was on hand. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars plan to make Marrone their head coach on a permanent basis.

Marrone was 1-1 as the interim coach in Jacksonville this year. When Bradley was fired and Marrone was named as a candidate for the job moving forward, some wondered if it would have made more sense to make the move earlier to get a longer look at Marrone but it seems the two games were enough for the Jags.

He went 15-17 over two years as the head coach in Buffalo. Marrone, who also was the coach at Syracuse University before moving to the NFL, left the Bills by exercising an opt-out clause in his contract triggered by the sale of the team.

Marrone would be the first coaching hire since the end of the regular season. The Rams, 49ers, Bills, Broncos and Chargers are still looking for their next coaches.