Report: Jaguars plan to keep Doug Marrone as head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 24: Interim head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field on December 24, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) Getty Images

When the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley late in the regular season, they made Doug Marrone their interim head coach.

The Jaguars have looked at other options, but it appears they will stick with what was on hand. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars plan to make Marrone their head coach on a permanent basis.

Marrone was 1-1 as the interim coach in Jacksonville this year. When Bradley was fired and Marrone was named as a candidate for the job moving forward, some wondered if it would have made more sense to make the move earlier to get a longer look at Marrone but it seems the two games were enough for the Jags.

He went 15-17 over two years as the head coach in Buffalo. Marrone, who also was the coach at Syracuse University before moving to the NFL, left the Bills by exercising an opt-out clause in his contract triggered by the sale of the team.

Marrone would be the first coaching hire since the end of the regular season. The Rams, 49ers, Bills, Broncos and Chargers are still looking for their next coaches.

39 Responses to "Report: Jaguars plan to keep Doug Marrone as head coach"
  1. maddenisfordorks says: Jan 9, 2017 4:02 PM

    Good choice.

    Don’t need all new faces, or a hot shot coordinator to raise this group of players into a winner.

  2. jvw1982 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:03 PM

    Good Move Jacksonville, he’s a solid college who will have that defense playing very well…

  3. idiedpretty says: Jan 9, 2017 4:03 PM

    Huge upgrade, not.

  4. samitb28 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:04 PM

    Why bad teams stay bad.

  5. donterrelli says: Jan 9, 2017 4:04 PM

    That’s great, but too bad they have to satisfy the Rooney Rule and find someone else to interview based on their skin color.

  6. jagsfanugh says: Jan 9, 2017 4:04 PM

    Well he better hope Bortles improves.

  7. Commissioner Cools says: Jan 9, 2017 4:04 PM

    He’s a good coach, who will look like a genius against the hapless Colts and Titans.

  8. youdrivemenutseagles says: Jan 9, 2017 4:05 PM

    Of course they are, *sigh*.

  9. getitrightflorio says: Jan 9, 2017 4:05 PM

    But I thought it was Mike Smith? Why do log on to PFT?

  10. canadianbillsfan says: Jan 9, 2017 4:07 PM

    I give it 2 years.

  11. kfoyo808 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:07 PM

    Have fun Jacksonville…er Oakland…er San Diego…er whatever moved/new destination team the Jags become in 5 years. Khan can’t take much more.

  12. bchap17 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:07 PM

    This is so Jaguars…

  13. jackofnotrades says: Jan 9, 2017 4:08 PM

    great pickup by jacksonville

    the jets coulda had marrone 2 years ago but in typical jet-fashion they chose the wrong guy

  14. razzlejag says: Jan 9, 2017 4:11 PM

    Not a popular choice in Jax. Too many still think Tom Coughlin is what he was in the late nineties.

  15. my_old_name_was_offensive says: Jan 9, 2017 4:11 PM

    ahem….who fulfilled the obligatory rooney rule interview?..

  16. tajuara says: Jan 9, 2017 4:11 PM

    Thank you Jaguars

    Sincerely,

    Rest of the AFC South

  17. jpaq68 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:16 PM

    I’m done with the Jags if they hire Coach Moron

  18. jags2daship says: Jan 9, 2017 4:16 PM

    Thanks Jaguars, I now officially am canceling the season tickets. Good luck losers.

  19. therealraider says: Jan 9, 2017 4:18 PM

    Good for Marrone. He took a gamble leaving Buffalo, people skewered him saying he’d never get another HC job in the NFL.. fast forward 3 years.. He’s living in Florida and He’s a HC again.

  20. jackedupboonie says: Jan 9, 2017 4:21 PM

    You knew as soon as the initial firing of Bradley occurred 2 games before season end, it was a way to allow players to ‘vote’ Marrone in by winning last 2 games. Now they will be 6-10 fir 2 more seasons until they become the London Monarches.

  21. minnesotablizzard says: Jan 9, 2017 4:27 PM

    Dear Jags,

    Everyone wants you to be there second favorite team behind the home crowd because it was fun when you entered the league and those Fred Jackson and MJD years were really fun BUT then you go and do stuff like this and make it so hard to adopt you as a team.

  22. kevpft says: Jan 9, 2017 4:32 PM

    Marrone over Mike Smith, eh? Interesting. This should give the owner a chance to enhance his reputation for patience.

  23. letsgolos says: Jan 9, 2017 4:33 PM

    therealraider says:
    Jan 9, 2017 4:18 PM
    Good for Marrone. He took a gamble leaving Buffalo, people skewered him saying he’d never get another HC job in the NFL.. fast forward 3 years.. He’s living in Florida and He’s a HC again.

    ——————
    Jacksonville is hardly the part of Florida you’d want to brag about living in. But it does beat Buffalo…

  24. gotitan says: Jan 9, 2017 4:34 PM

    So we have a Moron and a bunch of Mulakey in the AFC S? Okay, I can understand the latter.

  25. jags2daship says: Jan 9, 2017 4:35 PM

    Fred Jackson doesnt deserve to tie Fred Taylors cleats

  26. billsfanmike says: Jan 9, 2017 4:36 PM

    Just wait. Things go bad and he’ll quit on the Jags like he did the Bills. Moron is a quitter plain and simple.

  27. Rdog says: Jan 9, 2017 4:37 PM

    They saw that the Titans could retain their mediocre interim coach and do well, so they decided to try it too. And like the Titans last year, this is a very boring hire.

  28. jonathankrobinson424 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:41 PM

    ……so you kept a coach who was PART of the losing culture……if he was any good the Jags would have been winning already. This is a LAZY hire by Kahn.

  29. losangelesbillsofbuffalo says: Jan 9, 2017 4:42 PM

    Am I the only Bills fan that won’t let my “butthurtedness” cloud my thinking that this guy was a decent head coach that put a solid coaching staff together which led a Kyle-Orton-led, Lesean-Mccoy-Less team to a 9-7 record?

    I think it’s a decent hire for the Jags, and wish Marrone never left.

  30. charliecharger says: Jan 9, 2017 4:43 PM

    I like the move. Coaches that come from winning teams were also on more talented teams, that’s usually why they’re winning.

  31. cardinealsfan20 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:44 PM

    “That’s great, but too bad they have to satisfy the Rooney Rule and find someone else to interview based on their skin color”.

    What’s sad is that you feel so insecure, or harbor such hate, simply because a person of color different from yours is given the opportunity of a mere interview.

  32. scoreatwill says: Jan 9, 2017 4:44 PM

    Don’t know much about him but I think that of all the available jobs this is the best. With good coaching I think they are in a position to start winning immediately.

  33. tennesseeoilers says: Jan 9, 2017 4:44 PM

    Pretty surprising (lukewarm) hire given all the stuff Johnny Jags fan has put up with these last many years.

  34. jmoney2016 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:45 PM

    Verrrrry disappointed by this move! Typical Jaguars move. Mike Smith would have been a no brainer over this guy. Mike Smith was already a successful HC with a actual winning record and playoff appearances to his credit. Can’t take that away from him.Hes been there and won consistently. So now we get another sub .500 record coach. So more of the same to continue for Jags instead of a step toward respectability. Mike smith = playoff contention. Doug Maroone = mediocrity at best.– Insert poop emoji here.

  35. keiteay says: Jan 9, 2017 4:45 PM

    4-12 next year, and this season hasn’t even officially ended.

  36. widerightyouloseagain says: Jan 9, 2017 4:46 PM

    billsfanmike says:
    Jan 9, 2017 4:36 PM
    Just wait. Things go bad and he’ll quit on the Jags like he did the Bills. Moron is a quitter plain and simple.
    *************************************
    No, he quit on the Bills because the new ownership was too involved in the day to day football operations and he had a clause in his contract that paid him millions to leave if he didn’t like the new ownership.

    That’s the truth and the sooner you deal with it the better for you. Denial will get you nowhere.

    Wide right, you lose again.

  37. hawksfansince77 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:48 PM

    Jaguars are gonna Jaguar…

  38. keiteay says: Jan 9, 2017 4:49 PM

    @kfoyo808

    It ain’t the city of Jacksonville’s fault that the team has been complete trash for a number of years now. If anything, the fans are running out of patience with Shad Khan.

  39. tommynatorii says: Jan 9, 2017 4:50 PM

    I live in Jax, but am not a fan of the team. This was a stupid move. Not even waiting for the playoffs to be over to interview the talent on those teams. Very surprised Khan would do this. But you know what? The PLAYERS said they liked him. So there ya go. I thought they were smarter. smh

