Report: Pep Hamilton leaving Browns for Michigan

Browns Associate Head Coach and Quarterbacks Coach Pep Hamilton is leaving for a similar role at the University of Michigan, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
Hamilton coached under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh at Stanford before both eventually left for the NFL. Hamilton spent 2013-15 as the offensive coordinator with the Colts before joining Hue Jackson’s first staff with the Browns last year.
On Sunday, Jackson told reporters he knew of Hamilton’s opportunity with Michigan but said he was “comfortable” that Hamilton would stay with the Browns.
Hamilton traveled with Jackson to the pro day workouts for the top quarterbacks in last year’s draft, and with the Browns still looking for a long-term answer at the position Hamilton’s replacement will likely be involved in the pre-draft process this year. Jackson calls the plays for the Browns.
The Browns already replaced their 2016 defensive coordinator, Ray Horton, and hired Gregg Williams for that job.
