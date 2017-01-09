Report: Vance Joseph reaches out to Mike McCoy for OC

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

When Vance Joseph interviews with the Broncos Tuesday, he may be selling them a familiar face as his offensive coordinator.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, Joseph has reached out to former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy about the possibility of being his offensive coordinator.

McCoy was previously the offensive coordinator in Denver under both Josh McDaniels and John Fox, before getting the Chargers head coaching job in 2013.

The fact that McCoy has worked with a number of different quarterbacks and styles of offense is a major plus for him, for many openings.

McCoy was a West Coast offense quarterback in his playing days, but leaned more toward the traditional Air Coryell style after working under veteran coordinator Dan Henning in Carolina. Since then, he’s worked with quarterbacks of varying ages and skill sets (from Tim Tebow to Peyton Manning), generally with good results.

Joseph also seems to be leaning toward hiring Joe Woods as his defensive coordinator if he gets the job, which would send Wade Phillips out into the market.

The Broncos have also interviewed Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.