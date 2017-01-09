Report: Vikings fire Scott Turner

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 9, 2017, 8:40 PM EST

The Vikings have fired quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported Monday night.

Turner is the son of former Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who resigned during the 2016 season. Scott Turner had been the quarterbacks coach in Minnesota for three seasons. He started in 2014, the year the Vikings drafted Teddy Bridgewater.

Turner was the wide receivers coach with the Browns in 2013 when his father was the offensive coordinator. He had coached in high school and in the college ranks before getting his first NFL job as quality control coach with the Panthers in 2011.