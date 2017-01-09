Report: Vikings fire Scott Turner

The Vikings have fired quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported Monday night.
Turner is the son of former Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who resigned during the 2016 season. Scott Turner had been the quarterbacks coach in Minnesota for three seasons. He started in 2014, the year the Vikings drafted Teddy Bridgewater.
Turner was the wide receivers coach with the Browns in 2013 when his father was the offensive coordinator. He had coached in high school and in the college ranks before getting his first NFL job as quality control coach with the Panthers in 2011.
Super Bowl.
But Bradford had a Hall of Fame season according to the purples. I almost feel bad for them – their best day of the year got postponed on Sunday for another week at least. Silly purples!
Yeah, because he was the problem. They’d be better off keeping Turner and trading Sammy Sleeves for 4th round pick. If they could get one.
What a mess of a franchise
Why not, the Vikings have finally identified the offensive problems that have plagued them all season, and its not the lack of a running back or substandard WR’s or an offensive line that resembles a sieve, it’s Scott Turner.
Now that the Vikings have solved their biggest problem this early in the off season, what’s left for the fans to do except start predicting a Superbowl.
All the nepotism in the NFL is something else. Norv Turner probably held his son’s need for a job over the Vikings’ heads and they actually gave in, even though they were just hiring Norv Turner and not someone with an actual brain. Kyle Shanahan, who did such a great job as Johnny Manziel’s offensive coordinator, is a frontrunner for a head coaching spot. Mark Davis’s first actual job came when he was fifty-freaking-five because when your father is Al Davis, you get NFL money but you don’t have to work for it. I mean, even Bill Belichick only got a look because his dad was a football genius. Is it even possible to be unemployed if your father was a big shot in football?
Beat it, kid, ya make me norvous
Should have fired Tony Sparano.
Being fired by the Vikings is like being extracted from a burning car with the Jaws of Life.
Team falling apart!
“New” stadium falling apart !
But have no fear Viking fans, the draft is right around the corner and then the off season championship !
First five comments from packer fans
They’re slowing down
Going 3-8 the after Columbus day will make a team feel change is needed.
Theodore’s rookie year, he learned an offense and played well, AP returned after his off the field issues, and it seemed like Theodore, needed to learn a new offense. Now that Norval is gone, he will need to learn a new one again. If he can go.
What I don’t understand is how everyone that was building up Theodore, then after he goes down with injury everyone jumps off of his bandwagon and onto Bradford’s after 3 weeks.
If anyone should go its that GM, 3 1st round pickes on QBs since 2011. 2 on WR’s. One of whom has never got over 500 recieving yards or 50 catches, while the other had 1 catch in his rookie season.
Congrats Scott.
Packer fans, seriously, we get it. The packers are better than the Vikings. There, now can you sleep at night?