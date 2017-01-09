 Skip to content

Richard Sherman’s media boycott ends, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 9:52 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 07: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Getty Images

As of last week, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said that if he had anything to say, he’d write it on social media. And then, after Saturday night’s win over the Lions, Richard Sherman said things in response to questions from the media.

In one of the most overlooked developments of wild-card weekend, Sherman did indeed speak to reporters, only days after making it clear that he wouldn’t.

He addressed only six questions, one of which was, “Will you talk to the media during the playoffs?” (It’s a question that was asked, of course, while he was talking to the media.)

“We’ll make that decision,” Sherman said. “I’ll go between social media and things like that and that’s how I’ll take it.”

Again, this response regarding whether Sherman will talk to the made came while he was talking to the media.

It means that Sherman won’t be fined for failing to talk to the media, and that the question of whether he will or won’t talk to the media will continue to be an issue that the media discusses. Which means that Richard Sherman may be smarter than the media already presumes he is. If that’s even possible.

9 Responses to “Richard Sherman’s media boycott ends, for now”
  1. charger383 says: Jan 9, 2017 9:55 AM

    I knew he could not shut up

  2. jag1959 says: Jan 9, 2017 10:00 AM

    Just a variation on Lynch’s shtick.

  3. intrafinesse says: Jan 9, 2017 10:06 AM

    Why feed the troll?
    Who cares what he says.
    He craves attention so ignore him.

  4. bonecrushinghits says: Jan 9, 2017 10:24 AM

    maybe he just wants his participation trophy and then he will go away.

    You mad bro?

  5. vdogg says: Jan 9, 2017 10:26 AM

    Those crafty media folks….gosh darn it you sure got him!

  6. nyneal says: Jan 9, 2017 10:29 AM

    Again I ask — who cares anything about Richard Sherman or what he has to say???

  7. leatherface2012 says: Jan 9, 2017 10:30 AM

    what a Richard.

  8. ibillwt says: Jan 9, 2017 10:32 AM

    What a surprise. Hummingbird brain forgot to keep alligator mouth shut.

  9. wartface says: Jan 9, 2017 10:34 AM

    Who would willingly want to talk to the press???

    The Press is less respected than our elected officials in Congress… which is in the single digit category. People like like are usually shunned by all, not just professional athletes.

    If the press wanted to talk to me I would grab my wallet and call my lawyer.

