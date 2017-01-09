Richard Sherman’s media boycott ends, for now

As of last week, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said that if he had anything to say, he’d write it on social media. And then, after Saturday night’s win over the Lions, Richard Sherman said things in response to questions from the media.
In one of the most overlooked developments of wild-card weekend, Sherman did indeed speak to reporters, only days after making it clear that he wouldn’t.
He addressed only six questions, one of which was, “Will you talk to the media during the playoffs?” (It’s a question that was asked, of course, while he was talking to the media.)
“We’ll make that decision,” Sherman said. “I’ll go between social media and things like that and that’s how I’ll take it.”
Again, this response regarding whether Sherman will talk to the made came while he was talking to the media.
It means that Sherman won’t be fined for failing to talk to the media, and that the question of whether he will or won’t talk to the media will continue to be an issue that the media discusses. Which means that Richard Sherman may be smarter than the media already presumes he is. If that’s even possible.
