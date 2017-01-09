 Skip to content

Steelers put Joey Porter on leave after arrest

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2017, 3:47 PM EST
Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter has been placed on leave following his Sunday arrest, which came just hours after the team’s playoff win against the Dolphins.

“We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter,” Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.”

Porter was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after a restaurant he was visiting called police and complained of an unruly customer who was refusing to leave.

Known as something of a hothead during his playing days, the 39-year-old Porter was a four-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s and is in his third season as a Steelers assistant.

  1. patsrthegreatest says: Jan 9, 2017 3:49 PM

    Damn… Article in the Post-Gazette didn’t make the incident sound like a whole lot, either

  2. lightninhopkins says: Jan 9, 2017 3:49 PM

    Porter arrested for assault? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you!

  3. parasol monster says: Jan 9, 2017 3:50 PM

    This guy’s a huge boob. They’ll hopefully sever ties completely once the season ends.

  4. mongo3401 says: Jan 9, 2017 3:50 PM

    That’s good. If the young man needs help in any way I am sure he will get it. Best for him and the players. All the best Joey and if you have issues he honest with the people asking you the questions. God Bkess man. I am sure there will be some really ignorant posts on the subject.

