Stephen Ross excited, but has Super Bowl in his eyes

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 6:10 AM EST

Now that he’s finally made the playoffs after owning the Dolphins for eight years, Stephen Ross is already ready for more.

While disappointed by yesterday’s loss to the Steelers, Ross said he was encouraged by the progress made this year and wants to see it continue.

“Today, it’s a loss,” Ross said in the locker room, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “But I feel good, the direction the team is going. I’ll only be satisfied with winning a Super Bowl.”

Asked how close they were to that goal, he replied: “Three games away. That’s how close we are.”

There’s plenty of reason for them to be optimistic, beginning with the job Adam Gase did turning around quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But the job he did with the team as a whole was impressive, after a 1-4 start.

“Coaching is getting these guys to believe in themselves and play as a team,” Ross said. “There’s no nonsense. We’re here to win. Anything but winning is unacceptable.”

When you add in the injuries which kept about half the Dolphins starters off the field Sunday, there are plenty of things to consider positively.

“What good is that going to do? I’ll do that when I’m trying to fall asleep tonight, wondering where we would have been,” Ross said.

Perhaps it gave him some comfort overnight. Or maybe it was at least enough to keep him from flying Jim Harbaugh in this morning, since that no longer seems like a need.