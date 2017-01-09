Steratore, Morelli, Cheffers, Corrente to serve as divisional round referees

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 12:57 PM EST

In five days, the NFL’s divisional round arrives. The four referees for the game have been determined.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, they are Gene Steratore (Seahawks at Falcons), Pete Morelli (Texans at Patriots), Carl Cheffers (Steelers at Chiefs), and Tony Corrente (Packers at Cowboys).

The assignment also means that one of these four referees also will wear the white hat at the Super Bowl.

Notable officials who will be working on the four crews include side judge Rob Vernatchi. He was suspended with pay for one game in 2015 for a clock error at the end of a Monday night game between the Steelers and Chargers.

Vernatchi will be assigned to the Packers-Cowboys game. And all eyes will be on referee Tony Corrente in that game, given the decision made when the two teams played two years ago regarding the infamous Dez Bryant non-catch. Handling that game was referee Brad Allen, whose mismatched crew missed a blatant facemask foul in Seattle on Saturday night.