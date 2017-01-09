 Skip to content

Steratore, Morelli, Cheffers, Corrente to serve as divisional round referees

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 23: NFL referee Tony Corrente signals a score as the Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome on November 23, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images

In five days, the NFL’s divisional round arrives. The four referees for the game have been determined.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, they are Gene Steratore (Seahawks at Falcons), Pete Morelli (Texans at Patriots), Carl Cheffers (Steelers at Chiefs), and Tony Corrente (Packers at Cowboys).

The assignment also means that one of these four referees also will wear the white hat at the Super Bowl.

Notable officials who will be working on the four crews include side judge Rob Vernatchi. He was suspended with pay for one game in 2015 for a clock error at the end of a Monday night game between the Steelers and Chargers.

Vernatchi will be assigned to the Packers-Cowboys game. And all eyes will be on referee Tony Corrente in that game, given the decision made when the two teams played two years ago regarding the infamous Dez Bryant non-catch. Handling that game was referee Brad Allen, whose mismatched crew missed a blatant facemask foul in Seattle on Saturday night.

8 Responses to “Steratore, Morelli, Cheffers, Corrente to serve as divisional round referees”
  1. ravenbiker says: Jan 9, 2017 1:04 PM

    How in the world does Steratore get in there?

  2. joetoronto says: Jan 9, 2017 1:05 PM

    That’s a lot of trash.

  3. shackdelrio says: Jan 9, 2017 1:11 PM

    That’s a lot of Italian

  4. Frazier28/7 says: Jan 9, 2017 1:11 PM

    what a moral dilemma for whoever does the packer-cowboy game. who do you not call holding on?

  5. tylawspick6 says: Jan 9, 2017 1:12 PM

    pere morelli is one of the worst refs in the league!
    he doesn’t have his
    mic on, facing the wrong way, is slow, and doesn’t know
    the rules

    super!

    goodell really has it together

    what a great commissioner

  6. bullcharger says: Jan 9, 2017 1:14 PM

    Morelli…. Ugh.

    He is a momentum killer.

  7. h0metownzero says: Jan 9, 2017 1:15 PM

    Tip to Dez:

    Hang on this time.

  8. pnut87 says: Jan 9, 2017 1:16 PM

    Might as well just play the games without refs entirely. Not like it’d make a difference with crop…

