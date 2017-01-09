Tom Brady: Nothing easy about facing the Texans defense

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 9:08 AM EST

Tom Brady wasn’t on the field the last time the Texans paid a visit to Gillette Stadium, but it didn’t make much of a difference for the Patriots.

Jacoby Brissett made his first NFL start in a 27-0 drubbing of the Texans that fits right in with Houston’s history in New England. They are 0-4 against the Patriots on the road and they’ve been outscored 150-49 in those contests, but Brady isn’t letting any of that impact his thinking about the divisional round game between the teams.

Brady said there will be “nothing easy” for the Patriots offense against Houston’s defense and that nothing in the past will serve as a prologue to how things will play out this weekend.

“I think this is a day-to-day league,” Brady said on “Kirk and Callahan” on WEEI. “It really doesn’t matter last time we played them or last year because things change so much with the game and a game plan and players. Coach talks about all the time, it’s not who you play, it’s how you play. We need to play well. When you look at games like earlier in the season against them, we played well. We shut them out. We did a lot of things that are winning football. We talked about that over the course of the whole season, but none of that stuff really matters if we don’t do that this week. You put together the process and the winning formula and you need to go out an execute it. If you don’t execute it, you lose.”

Vegas disagrees with Brady’s take and history — both Texans-specific and playoffs — says that the Patriots are going to be able to execute well enough to move on to another AFC title game.