Tom Savage out of concussion protocol, Quintin Demps day-to-day

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 4:41 PM EST

The Texans went back to Brock Osweiler as their starting quarterback for the playoff opener against the Raiders because Tom Savage was not cleared from the concussion protocol after being injured in Week 17 of the regular season.

Osweiler went 14-of-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in Houston’s 27-14 victory. That performance was enough for Texans coach Bill O’Brien to resist waiting to see if Savage could play this week before naming Osweiler as the starter for the divisional round.

O’Brien should have Savage available as an option against the Patriots should he want or need to make a change. The coach announced on Monday that Savage has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will practice with the team on Tuesday.

Safety Quintin Demps is less likely to be on the field Tuesday. Demps left with a hamstring injury against the Raiders and O’Brien said that he’s day-to-day with the possibility of being a game-time decision for Saturday night.