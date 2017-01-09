UNC’s Mitch Trubisky declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 9:34 AM EST

Since teams at the top of the first round already reportedly have the hots for him, there wasn’t much point in Mitch Trubisky hanging around college much longer.

The University of North Carolina quarterback announced his intentions to leave school early this morning at The Players Tribune, one of the most #asexpected announcements of the pre-draft season.

Trubisky was a one-year starter for the Tar Heels, but it was a pretty good one year, with 3,748 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

He’s already had Browns executives scouting him at the Sun Bowl (where he lost a fumble forced by an official and threw a pick-six but also led a late-game comeback which fell short), and the Jets have been reported to have interest in him as well.

The fact it’s not a great year for quarterbacks and the general desperation at the position means he’ll be a high first-rounder, whether he ought to be or not.