Victor Cruz hopes he isn’t done with the Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2017, 8:53 AM EST

Wide receiver Victor Cruz missed almost two full seasons with injuries before returning to action with the Giants this year.

Cruz stayed healthy enough to play in 15 regular season games and Sunday’s playoff loss to the Packers, but his impact on the offense wasn’t as great as it was before he got hurt. Cruz caught 39 passes during the regular season and had 15 catches over the final nine weeks of the season. Eight of those catches came in one game, so it’s fair to wonder if the Giants have a regular place for Cruz moving forward.

The wideout hopes that they do.

“Absolutely,” Cruz said after Sunday’s loss, via NorthJersey.com. “This is family. This is home. I don’t know anywhere else, I don’t want to know anywhere else.”

Cruz took a big pay cut before this season and would have to take another one this offseason because he’s due to make $7.4 million in salary. While he might agree to that, the Giants may opt to look elsewhere for a complement to Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard that does more to threaten defenses than Cruz was able to do this year.