Washington interviews Mike Pettine for coordinator job

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 9, 2017, 4:33 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Mike Pettine of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 30, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Mike Pettine has been sitting back and cashing Jimmy Haslam’s checks for the last year, but has finally resurfaced.

Washington announced it had interviewed the former Browns head coach for its vacant defensive coordinator post.

Pettine was out of the league this year after his two year stint with the Browns. And in hindsight, his 10-22 record doesn’t look all that bad.

Before he took that job, he was a respected defensive assistant with the Jets, working under Rex Ryan when the defenses there were good.

Washington has also been linked to Gus Bradley and Wade Phillips, and has been given permission to interview Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks.

3 Responses to “Washington interviews Mike Pettine for coordinator job”
  1. niners816 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:38 PM

    Washington Redskins*, snowflake.

  2. sundog05 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:38 PM

    He should have been given 2 more years in Cleveland. They’re a disgrace of an organization.

  3. tomtravis76 says: Jan 9, 2017 4:47 PM

    Area ties and players on his D will play for him, he would be an excellent hire for the Skins.

