 Skip to content

What was the biggest surprise of wild-card weekend?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 5:53 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 07: Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates scoring a 4-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Getty Images

The wild-card weekend wasn’t really all that wild. But there were some surprises in the quartet of lopsided games that resulted in each of the home teams advancing.

So what was the biggest surprise of the first round of the postseason? That’s the Monday question of the day on PFT Live.

Pick an option from the five below, make the case in the comments for other surprises that were omitted, and tune in for the show at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. The show moves to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Guests include Falcons coach Dan Quinn and former Giants offensive coordinator and Chargers coach Kevin Gilbride.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Home, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks
Respond to “What was the biggest surprise of wild-card weekend?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!