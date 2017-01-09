 Skip to content

When will the coaching carousel stop spinning?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2017, 10:41 AM EST
unknown Getty Images

It’s been eight days since the regular season ended, and six coaching vacancies remain — half of which arose during the season. So when will the music begin to stop?

The teams with experienced football people making the decisions are likely to move faster, with the Broncos, Jaguars, and Chargers falling into that group. For the 49ers and Rams, where the decisions are coming from non-football executives, it may take longer.

In Buffalo, who knows what they’re doing?

The first domino could indeed be Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, given that he’s currently available to be hired. The fact that plenty of candidates aren’t could eventually force teams to take who they can get even if there may be a guy they like even better who, for now, is off limits.

As of Saturday, the universe of candidates had become fairly hardened. The addition of Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel has created a sense that perhaps other new names will join the fray.

Regardless, at some point these teams need to start hiring coaches. Once one does, others could quickly follow.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers
2 Responses to “When will the coaching carousel stop spinning?”
  1. Seprix says: Jan 9, 2017 10:43 AM

    The more important question: When will teams stop rehiring awful retreads?

  2. PegulaBucks says: Jan 9, 2017 10:44 AM

    No one is hiring Vance Joseph. Just stop it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!