49er sue Santa Clara over stadium dispute

January 10, 2017

There may not be anything compelling happening inside Levi’s Stadium. But there’s something interesting happening about the venue itself.

Via the San Jose Mercury News, the 49ers have sued the City of Santa Clara.

In the lawsuit, the team alleges that the city officials falsely accused the 49ers of mismanaging the venue. Rather than seeking monetary compensation, the 49ers request only a declaration that they are in full compliance with the terms of their stadium lease and related agreements.

“Defendants have falsely accused [the 49ers management company] of having failed to perform its obligations under the Stadium Management Agreement, despite the absence of any good faith basis for such charges,” the lawsuit asserts. “[T]he Stadium Authority has embarked on a scheme to concoct and fabricate false accusation of breach or nonperformance . . . to create a pretext for terminating the Stadium Management Agreement.”

The 49ers believe that the city officials have been trying to concoct a controversy regarding the operation of the stadium. One of the disagreements relates to whether the 49ers must produce documents regarding non-49ers events held at the facility.

The team has consistently expressed concern that producing the documents to the city makes them into public records. The team repeatedly has offered to make the documents available on its own turf, for review by city auditors in a setting that would not result in the documents becoming available to those who would be inclined to use the information for strategic gain when negotiating with the 49ers for events to be held at Levi’s Stadium.

For whatever reason, that offer hasn’t been good enough for the city. Regardless of the true motivations, the team is now bringing the matter to a head.