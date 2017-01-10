49ers interviewing Sean McDermott on Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

The first head coaching hire of 2017 went down on Monday when the Jaguars opted to take the interim part of Doug Marrone’s title away and give him the job on a permanent basis.

That leaves five teams without a head coach for next season, including the 49ers. Their search moves forward on Tuesday with their announcement that they are interviewing Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

McDermott just wrapped up his sixth year in that role and had a previous stint running the defense for the Eagles. He’s also interviewed with the Bills and Chargers while the 49ers have also spoken to Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn.

The 49ers are also looking for a General Manager to replace Trent Baalke. They interviewed Panthers exec Brandon Beane on Monday and have also spoken to Colts exec Jimmy Raye, Vikings exec George Paton and Packers execs Elliott Wolf and Brian Gutekunst in a search that’s expected to include current ESPN analyst/former NFL personnel exec Louis Riddick as well.