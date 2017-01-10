Aaron Hernandez’s gun tattoos can be used against him

Already convicted of one murder occurring in June 2013, former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez faces charges of a double murder arising from a drive-by shooting in July 2012. And while the Constitution prevents Hernandez from being required to testify against himself, his body and and will be used against him.
Via Reuters, a judge has ruled that certain tattoos will be admissible at the trial arising from the killing of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
One tattoo shows a revolver with one empty chamber along with the words “God Forgives” written in reverse. A revolver holds six bullets; Hernandez allegedly fired five shots when killing de Abreu and Furtado.
The other tattoo consists of a semiautomatic pistol along with an empty shell casing. He has been accused of shooting Alexander Bradley, a former friend, in the face and leaving him to die.
There’s a difference between the admissibility of evidence and the weight it will be given. But by making the evidence of the tattoos admissible, Hernandez could be compelled as a practical matter to take the witness stand and explain the meaning and purpose of the tattoos. The problem with that, however, is that once he’s on the stand and subject to cross-examination, he’ll face an onslaught of tough questions from a prosecutor who could be able to poke gaping holes in the factual theory presented by Hernandez’s lawyers.
That’s why most criminal defendants don’t take the stand in their own defense. In this case, Hernandez may have boxed himself in based on tattoos possibly aimed at assuaging a guilty conscience in a very bizarre fashion.
Hes a animal and a savage and belongs in prison
it doesn’t really matter at this point, he will die in prison regardless if these charges stick or not
A few years back my girlfriend told me her ex-boyfriend from back in New York had hung out with Hernandez briefly at a club in NYC. He said he was a really cool guy. In retrospect, he’s pretty lucky…you know how it goes: chance encounter with some famous athlete, rubbing shoulders with the big men on campus, maybe a little nervous, overexcited, maybe showing out a little bit…next thing you know you’re talking with your hands and you knock his beer all over him. You sheepishly apologize, excuse yourself, head for home, then next thing you know you’re getting a whole clip thrown at you at a red light.
I never credited this man with an overabundance of brain cells but wow, those tattoos paint a fairly obvious and compelling picture. It’s not like you were getting out of jail any time soon as it was, but jeez: that’s another level of stupid.
He’s so dumb I expected one of his tattoos to say “I murdered Abreu and Furtado”
This s guy would be in what? His 3rd or 4th Super bowl this year? Priorities son!
Stop, just Stop… who cares…I can’t even believe I posted to this.
It continues to go unreported that he receives dozens of weekly visits and tons of fan mail from Patriot fans who think he got a raw deal.
Why do you think the tattoos were to assuage a guilty conscience? He’s not displayed much of a conscience at all since his arrest.
I saw them as a brag. A dumb as all h-ll brag, but a brag none the less. And where’s his jailhouse tattoo commemorating Odin Lloyd’s murder.
“One tattoo shows a revolver with one empty chamber along with the words “God Forgives” written in reverse. A revolver holds six bullets; Hernandez allegedly fired five shots when killing de Abreu and Furtado.”
What does a revolver with one empty chamber have to do with firing five shots?
Bob Kraft loved those tats he was with dillinger getting the name of his 20 something bimbo tatooed on his fanny. Did anyone else know that prison riot in massachusetts was started and won by hernandez’s posse ? They had filmed the rival gangs walk through.
A true Patriot.
bobby krafts finest